HomeLane elevates Tanuj Choudhry as its Co-founder and COO

By Apurva P|19th Oct 2020
Under this role, Tanuj will be responsible for managing HomeLane’s overall business operations and driving the company’s long-term growth strategy.
HomeLane, the tech-based home interior company, on Monday announced that it has elevated Tanuj Choudhry as its Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer.


According to a statement by the Bengaluru-based company, Tanuj now will be responsible for managing HomeLane’s overall business operations and driving the company’s long-term growth strategy.


The announcement was made by Co-Founder and CEO Srikanth Iyer in an internal email to employees. He said,

"Tanuj joined us in our early days and has been instrumental in building HomeLane into what it is today. Our revenues have grown five-fold in the last four years, and he deserves most of the credit for that. As we double-down on profitability without losing sight of growth, Tanuj's experience as a leader and organisation builder will be critical. I am extremely pleased to have him as a Co-founder."
Srikanth Iyer, Co-founder & CEO of HomeLane

Srikanth Iyer, Founder and CEO of HomeLane

Tanuj — who worked with McKinsey and Company as a Senior Associate and with Amazon as a Senior Product Manager previously — joined HomeLane in 2015 as the company's Vice President - Growth.


Since then, he has been instrumental in leading HomeLane’s franchise model and design partner programme, as well as helped in building the company's product and tech function.

In 2016, Tanuj became the Chief Business Officer in HomeLane, where he was responsible for marketing and sales, last-mile delivery, and category.

Now, in his latest position as the Chief Operating Officer, he will be expected to take HomeLane to profitability by end of this fiscal and growing the business thereon.


Established in 2014, HomeLane is an online provider of home fit-out solutions. It offers personalised house design service to its customers through its panel of interior designers. The company claims to have over 15,000 customers in over 10 cities across India through 19 experience centres.


Last year in December, HomeLane had raised $30 million from Evolvence India Fund (EIF), Pidilite Group, and FJ Labs, with participation from Sequoia Capital, Accel Partners, and JSW Ventures.

Edited by Suman Singh

