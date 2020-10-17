All about building a world-class payments systems from India with Dilip Asbe of NPCI at TechSparks 2020

Over the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in interest for digital payment solutions, and cashless and contactless payments are becoming the norm.





Indian fintech players have been innovating and working towards ensuring seamless digital transactions for all users, including those from rural India. Fintech startups such as Jai Kisan, Setu, NIRA, Khatabook, Lendingkart and more have managed to raise funding during the pandemic.





And, Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has been at the forefront of this bold and innovative move.





Leading from the front, Dilip and NPCI, India’s apex retail payments and settlement systems organisation, have been building the blocks of the digital payments ecosystem in the country.





With products like the UPI, RuPay, BHIM, NPCI has built a world-class payments system and service on Indian soil.

After revolutionising payments in India, NPCI is all set to venture into international markets and co-create payment systems for other nations through its subsidiary NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL).

Learn how technology for digitising purchases and payments has the potential to transform business processes in India by introducing simplicity, reducing timelines, and improving overall efficiency.

RedSeer Consulting suggests that digital payments in India are expected to grow over three-fold to Rs 7,092 trillion by 2025 from Rs 2,162 trillion in 2019-20, and clearly this is one of the hottest sectors to be in.





The report also estimated that India’s current 160 million unique mobile payment users will multiply by five times to reach nearly 800 million by 2025.





NPCI and its payment systems are now poised to ride the tailwinds of this digital payments revolution and play a crucial role in building the future of India’s payments and settlements infrastructure.





