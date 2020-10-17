All about building a world-class payments systems from India with Dilip Asbe of NPCI at TechSparks 2020

By Rishabh Mansur|17th Oct 2020
At TechSparks 2020, NPCI MD and CEO Dilip Asbe will reveal the secrets and skills needed to build revolutionary payments systems and services to enhance India’s digital transformation.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Over the last few months, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a surge in interest for digital payment solutions, and cashless and contactless payments are becoming the norm.


Indian fintech players have been innovating and working towards ensuring seamless digital transactions for all users, including those from rural India. Fintech startups such as Jai Kisan, Setu, NIRA, Khatabook, Lendingkart and more have managed to raise funding during the pandemic.


And, Dilip Asbe, MD and CEO, National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has been at the forefront of this bold and innovative move. 


Leading from the front, Dilip and NPCI, India’s apex retail payments and settlement systems organisation, have been building the blocks of the digital payments ecosystem in the country. 


With products like the UPI, RuPay, BHIM, NPCI has built a world-class payments system and service on Indian soil.

After revolutionising payments in India, NPCI is all set to venture into international markets and co-create payment systems for other nations through its subsidiary NPCI International Payments Ltd (NIPL).

At TechSparks 2020, grab the opportunity to hear Dilip reveal the secrets and the skills needed to build and boost products that can enhance India’s digital transformation.


Learn how technology for digitising purchases and payments has the potential to transform business processes in India by introducing simplicity, reducing timelines, and improving overall efficiency.

npci

ALSO READ

Making disruptive growth happen with effective decision-making with Zerodha's Nithin Kamath at TechSparks 2020

RedSeer Consulting suggests that digital payments in India are expected to grow over three-fold to Rs 7,092 trillion by 2025 from Rs 2,162 trillion in 2019-20, and clearly this is one of the hottest sectors to be in.


The report also estimated that India’s current 160 million unique mobile payment users will multiply by five times to reach nearly 800 million by 2025.


NPCI and its payment systems are now poised to ride the tailwinds of this digital payments revolution and play a crucial role in building the future of India’s payments and settlements infrastructure.


Catch Dilip Asbe’s keynote only at TechSparks 2020, India’s largest startup-tech conference, coming to your homes in an all-virtual experience on 26-30 Oct 2020. 


For this and other such events, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. You can also book your place for this all-virtual conference via Paytm Insider or BookMyShow or TownScript.

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Register now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How two college students built a profitable home service business based in Jaipur

Apurva P

Technology saw an evolution worth years in two months of lockdown

Sanjeev Jain

Doing a situation analysis is pertinent to create a digital marketing plan

Biplab Poddar

[Jobs roundup] Join the SoftBank-backed eyewear startup Lenskart with these openings

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
How ecommerce giants are digitising small businesses; Find out the secret to Zerodha's success at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

The importance of offering psychosocial support during the pandemic

Diya Koshy George

From problem to product: entrepreneur insights from winners of the Marico Innovation Foundation 2020 awards

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs roundup] Join the SoftBank-backed eyewear startup Lenskart with these openings

Apurva P

How ecommerce giants are digitising small businesses; Find out the secret to Zerodha's success at TechSparks 2020

Team YS

[The Turning Point] Understanding the support agent market led these entrepreneurs to start marketing research startup Aiisma

Apurva P

This banking intelligence startup is making due diligence and onboarding simpler for banks and NBFCs

Sindhu Kashyaap

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter