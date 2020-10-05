London transport authority does not renew Ola licence; ride-hailing firm to appeal decision

By Debolina Biswas|5th Oct 2020
Transport for London does not renew Ola licence; sources in the ride-hailing unicorn say ‘technical reasons’ that are solvable to blame.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

The government body of UK capital’s transport network, Transport for London (TfL) refused to renew the licence of ride-hailing unicorn Ola. According to sources inside Ola, the licence has not been renewed due to some ‘technical reasons’ that are solvable. 


Marc Rozendal, Managing Director at Ola UK, said:

“At Ola, our core principle is to work closely, collaboratively, and transparently with regulators such as TfL. We have been working with TfL during the review period and have sought to provide assurances and address the issues raised in an open and transparent manner. Ola will take the opportunity to appeal this decision and in doing so, our riders and drivers can rest assured that we will continue to operate as normal, providing safe and reliable mobility for London." 
Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

ALSO READ

Inside Ola Foods’ big bet on cloud kitchens and contactless delivery in the new normal

Bengaluru-based Ola forayed into the UK in 2018, starting its operations in Cardiff. It had received its operating licence from TlF last year. The startup started its London operations from February 10, 2020.

"TfL has an important job to do and Ola will help them do this, constructively and cooperatively. It is important to note for riders, drivers, and TfL, that all issues have been corrected and we are confident we can demonstrate this on appeal," a source inside the company said.

Sources inside Ola said contrary to reports Ola's services had not been banned and the ride-hailing giant would continue to operate. "The decision accords us the opportunity to appeal, which we will exercise so our operations will continue as usual," the source says.


Earlier last year YourStory had reported that Uber had lost its licence to operate in London. According to reports, Uber was granted a new 18-months licence early last week as a judge overturned the ban.


Sources inside Ola said due to the ongoing situation, the ride-hailing startup is expecting a shorter timeline for hearing of the appeal. 

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

India’s most prolific entrepreneurship conference TechSparks is back! With it comes an opportunity for early-stage startups to scale and succeed. Apply for Tech30 and get a chance to get funding of up to Rs 50 lakh and pitch to top investors live online.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

‘The bigger the crisis, sometimes the bolder the changes that are needed’ — 25 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Acculi Labs raises Rs 5 Cr in seed round

Trisha Medhi

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Unnati raises $1.7M in Pre-Series A from NABVENTURES

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
For an AppNirbhar Bharat, YourStory recommends Bharat AppStore, Indian mobile phone software ecosystem
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Paytm First Games unveils Rs 10 Cr fund for gaming studios that will promote Indian culture

Sohini Mitter

RAISE 2020: Responsible artificial intelligence for social empowerment

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Bias-free algorithm is essential for trustworthy artificial intelligence

Vedang Vatsa

[Funding alert] Agritech startup Unnati raises $1.7M in Pre-Series A from NABVENTURES

Vishal Krishna

Over 1 lakh local shops, kiranas to participate in Amazon India's Great Indian Festival sale

Press Trust of India

Flipkart, Paytm partner ahead of The Big Billion Days sale; to democratise digital payments for all

Thimmaya Poojary