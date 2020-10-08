The rise of on-demand storage service startups; Meet the winners of National Startup Awards

By Team YS|8th Oct 2020
YourStory explores what the future holds for on-demand storage service startups once things normalise post-COVID-19.
Rise of on-demand storage service startups

On-demand storage

YourStory explores what the future holds for on-demand storage service startups once things normalise post-COVID-19. 


Meet the winners of National Startup Awards

National Startup Awards

National Startup Awards virtual conference

The National Startup Awards' first batch of winners are to receive Rs 5 lakh in cash for innovation in their respective fields.


Creating new AR experiences for children

Product Roadmap - PlayShifu

US and Bengaluru-based startup PlayShifu makes use of augmented reality to provide educational toys and games for kids. 


Rishad Premji foresees big opportunity for Indian IT

Wipro chairman Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji says IT companies will collaborate with the startup ecosystem to lead the next wave of technology growth. 


Bengaluru man with ‘world’s biggest’ HIV family

Children of Krishnagiri Founder Murali KG

Children of Krishnagiri Founder Murali KG

Bengaluru industrialist Murali KG is ‘father’ to over 200 HIV infected children. He started 'Children of Krishnagiri' a decade ago. 


A toy startup aiding child development 

Ariro Wooden Toys

Nisha Ramasamy and Vasanth Tamilselvan, co-founders of Ariro Wooden Toys

Founded in 2018, Chennai-based toy startup Ariro Wooden Toys offer developmental toys like rattles, learning tower, and indoor gym.


Providing credible mental health support 

Mental Health

Image credit: Freepik

Anushka Kelkar and Aviva Bhansali are redefining the way patients seek mental healthcare services through their platform — Therapize. 


How SMEs can adopt digital accounting solutions

Digital accounting solution

On SMBStory’s Digital Playbook for SMBs, entrepreneurs discuss how digital accounting solutions boost the financial literacy of MSMEs. 


