The rise of on-demand storage service startups; Meet the winners of National Startup Awards

YourStory explores what the future holds for on-demand storage service startups once things normalise post-COVID-19.





National Startup Awards virtual conference

The National Startup Awards' first batch of winners are to receive Rs 5 lakh in cash for innovation in their respective fields.





US and Bengaluru-based startup PlayShifu makes use of augmented reality to provide educational toys and games for kids.





Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji

Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji says IT companies will collaborate with the startup ecosystem to lead the next wave of technology growth.





Children of Krishnagiri Founder Murali KG

Bengaluru industrialist Murali KG is ‘father’ to over 200 HIV infected children. He started 'Children of Krishnagiri' a decade ago.





Nisha Ramasamy and Vasanth Tamilselvan, co-founders of Ariro Wooden Toys

Founded in 2018, Chennai-based toy startup Ariro Wooden Toys offer developmental toys like rattles, learning tower, and indoor gym.





Image credit: Freepik

Anushka Kelkar and Aviva Bhansali are redefining the way patients seek mental healthcare services through their platform — Therapize.





On SMBStory’s Digital Playbook for SMBs, entrepreneurs discuss how digital accounting solutions boost the financial literacy of MSMEs.





