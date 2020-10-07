The power of the unconventional approach

“To live a creative life, we must lose our fear of being wrong.” - Joseph Chilton Pearce





Creativity forms the core of entrepreneurship. The best companies were founded by people who saw a problem that needed to be fixed, a gap to be filled, or a demand to be met. But creative solutions are only as successful as their implementation. The question ‘how can I do this differently?’ is what shifts the focus towards ideas that are not particularly conventional. A greater acceptance to unlearn archaic methods and explore unconventional alternatives is increasing the risk appetite of most young entrepreneurs today. We are now more open to understanding the present and are increasingly driven to visualize the future.





Defining new norms and challenging existing barriers allows us to approach things from a different perspective. Astrology is one such business that functions on age-old concepts. With the advent of the social-media, it got a new medium to extend its appeal, even to those who claim to not believe in it. It is currently enjoying a broad cultural acceptance that hasn’t been seen earlier. The shift first began with the rise of the personal computer. It was then accelerated by the Internet, and has reached new peaks in its popularity thanks to social media. According to a few recent reports, the Astrology market is worth $10 billion in India and has been growing at a steady pace. The online market consists of $3 billion and is growing at a rate of 23 to 27 percent, with about 5 million astrologers practicing astrology on a daily basis[1].





For centuries, drawing an astrological chart required some familiarity with astronomy and geometry. Today, a kundli chart can be generated instantly and for free on the Internet with greater accuracy, given that algorithms eliminate the human errors that invariably creep in while performing complex calculations. Content on Astrology is present on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and in downloadable workshops, classes, and webinars. Such content is also available online in multiple vernacular languages, thus making it even more accessible. A new frontier has opened with mobile apps, which takes us back to the point of approaching things differently and utilizing the best medium possible for turning the venture into success.

Although India is no stranger to astrology, the concepts of Vedic astrology are still unclear. While brands like Clickastro are working hard to bridge that gap with guidance and mathematical accuracy in calculation of planetary positions, it is also highlighting the significance of technology. The brand is revolutionising the business model around Astrology by making it user friendly. Customers can access basic personalised predictions based on Vedic Astrology for free. This allows them to experience content around personalised predictions before purchasing the premium predictions. With this, people are realising that astrology has much more to offer than just a regular prediction column.





One will have a competitive advantage when taking risks in businesses like Astrology, that are based on age-old practices; changing the perspective with results has been Clickastro’s approach to build a more effective and accessible domain.





In this constantly evolving ecosystem, it is natural that some risks may not pay off. But an optimistic risk-taker will always look at failure as an opportunity to learn. Referring to the fact that determination and taking initiative is key to attaining success, Jeff Bezos, Founder and CEO of Amazon once said, “I knew that when I was 80, I was not going to regret having tried this, I knew that if I failed, I wouldn’t regret that. I knew the one thing I might regret is not ever having tried. And I knew that would haunt me every day.”





[1]

https://www.business-standard.com/article/companies/start-up-street-now-ask-for-professionally-trained-astrologers-115072700477_1.html





https://www.exchange4media.com/marketing-news/shemaroo-enters-astrology-market-with-50-stake-in-dominiche-productions-96104.html