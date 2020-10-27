[TechSparks 2020] Day 2 highlights: Amit Somani, Gaurav Arora, Madan Padaki, and more

By Aparajita Saxena|27th Oct 2020
On Day 2 of TechSparks 2020, Amit Somani of Prime Venture Partners demystified product building, making it clear that startups today don’t just have to build for the world, or for India — but ‘Bharat’.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Day 2 at TechSparks 2020 began with Cisco’s AI Head Mohamed El Geish walking us through the evolution of artificial intelligence, and how the technology will shape human existence over the next decade. 


Mohamed emphasised on the need for a robust regulatory framework around AI. Elon Musk, in the now-infamous conversation with Joe Rogan where he smoked marijuana on camera, has already said he’s cautious of AI, and that a lack of regulatory evolution in AI is dangerous. But when you ponder the many ways in which AI has helped us all perform basic tasks, it’s hard to imagine life without this still-developing, potentially scary aspect of technology.


Next, Gaurav Arora, AWS’ Head of Startup, Asia Pacific and Japan, revealed some best practices Amazon uses while hiring people - important especially given that more and more businesses are thankfully shrugging off the COVID-19 markdown, and starting to hire again.


The highlight of the day was hearing alpha geek and Managing Partner at Prime Venture Amit Somani, who gave us the rundown on building format-defying products in India that will have the potential to become not just ecosystem leaders, but also global leaders in their respective categories.

techsparks

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Zoho's Sridhar Vembu on batting for a 'mindset that's global, but rooted in tradition'
“A mix of familiarity and novelty is essential while designing products for India. We have to draw inspiration from around the world, but, while customising, the approach has to be local,” Amit said at the event — words of wisdom that startups need to remember when designing products today.


With TechSparks 2020’s new all-virtual, more immersive format, Amit’s fireside chat felt like a rare front-row seat to a valuable, insightful, and almost one-on-one session on how to build the next Ola Cabs or Swiggy or Zoho — all from the comfort of your home.


Madan Padaki, Founder and CEO of 1Bridge — a last mile platform that connects rural consumers with rural and urban suppliers — took the ‘stage’ next and conducted a session on how the rural economy works, zooming in some post-COVID-19 trends that have emerged in the rural landscape. 

techsparks

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Put a lot of thinking around consumer empathy, says Amit Somani of Prime Venture Partners


“In the last six months, I’ve had more conversations about supply chains, last-mile deliveries, digital access and, of course, kirana stores in rural areas, than I have had in the last 18 months,” Madan said.


His endlessly knowledgeable masterclass, especially important now as startups seek to solve for not just India but also Bharat, was capped by various sessions on branding, marketing and social media strategy, across tracks, which were well received by our young startup founders, as well as professionals looking to create an online presence.


Onwards and upwards to Day 3 then, which will start with a keynote by Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister of Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology and Communications, followed by a fireside chat with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on “Marching forward towards an Aatmanirbhar Bharat”.


We also have CRED’s Kunal Shah and Bollywood’s Kunal Kapoor, along with Sequoia’s Shailendra Singh and BJYU’S Bjyu Raveendran on the docket tomorrow - so don’t forget to tune in.


For more information on TechSparks 2020, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. Sign up here to join the event.


TechSparks - YourStory's annual flagship event - has been India's largest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit for over a decade, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for stories, conversations, collaborations, and connections that matter. As TechSparks 2020 goes all virtual and global in its 11th edition, we want to thank you for the tremendous support we've received from all of you throughout our journey and give a huge shoutout to our sponsors of TechSparks 2020.

Techsparks 2020

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed. Join now! #TechSparksFromHome

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Sound of success: Consumer tech startup boAT powers ahead as India goes vocal for local

Vishal Krishna

Is it safe to invest in Bitcoin?

Nischal Shetty

The first fully remote programme of JioGenNext sees 11 innovative startups pitching at its online Demo Day hosted on JioMeet

Team YS

[Funding alert] Treebo raises Rs 10 Cr from Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods' Jaydeep Barman, Deepak Parayanken

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Catch Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu talk about building for the world from India at TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Online meat startup FreshToHome raises $121M in Series C led by IDC

Vishal Krishna

[TechSparks] Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Byju Raveendran and more, on Day 3 of TechSparks 2020

Ryan Frantz

[TechSparks 2020] Put a lot of thinking around consumer empathy, says Amit Somani of Prime Venture Partners

Roshni Balaji

[Funding alert] Treebo raises Rs 10 Cr from Paytm's Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Rebel Foods' Jaydeep Barman, Deepak Parayanken

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] B2B retail tech startup Arzooo raises $7.5M in Series A led by US-based WRVI Capital

Trisha Medhi

Why picking the right digital business model is a key step in your digital transformation journey

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

29

Oct

Retail SaaS Pitchfest

Online

View Details