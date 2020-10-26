[TechSparks 2020] What you can expect on Day 1 of India’s largest startup and tech conference

By Ryan Frantz|26th Oct 2020
TechSparks, YourStory's flagship event, is India's largest and most influential tech-entrepreneurship conference. In its 11th edition, TechSparks 2020 offer a virtual global experience with a stellar line-up of policymakers, influencers, startups, and changemakers.
Welcome to Day 1 of TechSparks 2020.


We’re kicking off with Sridhar Vembu, Founder and CEO, Zoho, one of the flag bearers of India's extremely promising SaaS industry. Sridhar will be talking about ‘Made in India, made for the world: the Zoho story’. This is a must-watch session about a multibillion-dollar company built without any external funding, now home to over 9,000 employees, boasts of zero debt, and has proved that you can build world-class products from rural India.

Sridhar Vembu

We also have Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr, who is building the next generation of over a million coders. He will be speaking about ‘Harnessing the power of coding, online education, and women in the workforce’.

Learn all about pitching, finding the right investor, and more!

New and aspiring founders, will come away with great insights and takeaways from the masterclass titled ‘Anatomy of a pitch: Crafting your pitch deck’ by Pieter Kemps, Principal at Sequoia Capital India.


Then, there is a masterclass titled 'What investors look for in a startup pitch’ by Anup Jain, Managing Partner of Orios Venture Partners.

Anup Jain

From our international line-up, we have a roundtable with the UK-India Tech Hub, as well as a masterclass by Yulia Aslamova, CEO and Co-founder of MakeSuccess, on ‘SaaS marketing: how to boost your brand visibility’.


Two other insightful masterclasses to watch out for on Day One would be ‘Building a tech startup in India - understanding challenges and opportunities from start to scale’ by Saurabh Jain, Vice President at Paytm; and ‘Building a product from India for the world to use at scale’ by Abhinav Asthana, Founder and CEO, Postman.


Finally, you might want to check out the launch of the book, ‘Funny, wise and outrageously frank: the different sides of Tahira Kashyap Khurrana.’

For more information on TechSparks 2020, check out our TechSparks 2020 website. 

TechSparks - YourStory's annual flagship event - has been India's largest and most important technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship summit for over a decade, bringing together entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders for stories, conversations, collaborations, and connections that matter. As TechSparks 2020 goes all virtual and global in its 11th edition, we want to thank you for the tremendous support we've received from all of you throughout our journey and give a huge shoutout to our sponsors of TechSparks 2020. 

Techsparks 2020

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Get access to select LIVE keynotes and exhibits at TechSparks 2020. In the 11th edition of TechSparks, we bring you best from the startup world to help you scale & succeed.

