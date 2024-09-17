Tamil Nadu-based accelerator Vidhai aims to support startups with tools, funding

Vidhai, an accelerator based in Tamil Nadu focused on discovering and supporting startup founders, launched with TM Anbarasan, the Minister for MSME in Tamil Nadu, in attendance.

The accelerator is designed to propel early-stage businesses and startups by providing them with specialised tools and seed funding to foster growth and innovation.

Vidhai can support startups by providing a playbook derived from past experiences, connecting founders with investors, teaching effective pitching strategies, and showcasing successful fundraising cycles.

The accelerator also collaborates with key players in the startup ecosystem to strengthen the startup and angel investing landscape in Tamil Nadu by organising programmes, workshops, expos, and demo days.

Vidhai was founded by Hariharan Vedamurty and Sameer Bharat Ram, both of whom are experienced startup co-founders themselves.

“With the ever-growing startup landscape and India poised to be a major contender on a global scale, the need for accelerators and incubators has been growing exponentially,” Hariharan Vedamurthy, Co-founder of Vidhai, noted.

“We at Vidhai are not only helping startups put India on a global pedestal, but also democratising the startup tech by reaching out to founders and ideas far and wide within India, particularly bolstering Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” he added.

Vidhai also features an advisory board comprising Chevalier Arun Nanda, former President and Executive Director at Mahindra & Mahindra; Sabarisan Vedamurthy, a tech entrepreneur and investor; and Ravi Mariwala, an industrialist and investor.

Securing investments remains a significant hurdle for India’s burgeoning startup ecosystem,

where access to funding can dramatically impact a business’s trajectory. Accelerators have emerged as pivotal players in addressing this issue, providing startups with essential capital, mentorship, and networking opportunities.