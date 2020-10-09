[TechSparks 2020] Why techies should attend India’s most influential startup-tech conference

Businesses across sectors hope to emerge from this pandemic, stronger and better. To do so, they need to plan for future models, especially when technology is no longer a choice, but a necessity.

And this year, TechSparks, India’s most influential and highly-anticipated startup-tech conference, aims to help techies come together to exchange ideas, innovate for the future, and know which technologies will help propel the business forward.

India’s largest and most influential startup-tech conference will see technocrats from around the world gather virtually to celebrate Made in India startups, ideas, innovations, and brands that will power a self-reliant India.





For more than a decade, TechSparks has been instrumental in creating over 15 lakh connections, 2,500+ jobs, and more. The special 11th edition will be the biggest gathering of entrepreneurs, policymakers, technologists, investors, mentors, and business leaders.





Embracing the new normal, TechSparks 2020 is going to be an all-immersive, virtual, and global experience, beyond boundaries, potentially engaging with an audience of 100 million.

SaaS and innovation

India has become a hub for technology innovation, with the global success of companies like Freshworks, Zoho, and InMobi, inspiring hundreds of Indian entrepreneurs to build solutions for the world.





Indian startups bring a unique perspective to problem-solving, with cutting-edge tech development and disruptive solutions that can be scaled for the global market.





At TechSparks 2020, the SaaS track will see the biggest names in SaaS and cloud come together to discuss the future of the segment, the very latest market and customer trends, and the roadmap for the years to come.

Top tech entrepreneurs

In its 11th edition, TechSparks will bring not just the most coveted people in technology, but also a generation of techies who revolutionised the ecosystem.





For example, Karan Bajaj, Founder of WhiteHat Jr, a company offering AI courses to children between the ages of six and 14. Karan started WhiteHat Jr to solve a personal problem. As a father of two daughters, he was aware of the massive shifts caused by technology in every aspect of life, and wanted his kids to be at the centre of creating technology instead of just consuming it.

Karan Bajaj, Founder and CEO of WhiteHat Jr.

So, he read about early childhood coding, and realised that kids who code go through a fundamental psychological shift when they use the fundamentals of logic, sequence, structure, and algorithmic thinking to create tech products such as games, animation, and apps.





And that was what led to a company, that was recently acquired for $300 million by edtech decacorn BYJU’S.





TechSparks 2020 will also include the likes of Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED; Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of BYJU’S; Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of Ola Cabs; Manish Patel, Founder of Mswipe; Sneha Choudhary, Co-founder of Zolo; among others.

Innovation, pivot and persist

Additionally, experts on healthtech, AI/ML, fintech, and others, will focus on new-age technology, innovation, entrepreneurship ecosystem, and building an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.





As Amit Kapoor, who authored NITI Aayog's 2019 India Innovation Index, said last year, India in the next 30 years will be in the top three countries in innovation and will drive global solutions for the future due to its entrepreneurial mindset, ongoing structural changes, and move towards a formalised economy.

Other experts pointed out earlier that countries including India want to lower their dependency on countries like China, and it is high time that we accelerate our innovative prowess.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Techsparks 2020 will take the conversation ahead to ‘spark’ ideas for Indian techies who looking for opportunities to build a self-reliant India by spinning their tech wands.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The prestigious Tech30

TechSparks 2020 will also unveil 30 of India’s best upcoming, high potential technology startups with the Tech30 showcase. Finalists will get the opportunity to pitch live on the TechSparks platform and connect with the biggest names in the startup ecosystem, including investors, mentors, and business leaders – through curated meetings.





Over the past nine years, the 270 startups that were showcased in the Tech30 list have gone on to raise growth capital of over $1 billion, cumulatively.

Success stories from the highly-anticipated Tech30 list include Flutura, Little Eye Labs, Capillary Technologies, ForusHealth, Freshworks, LogiNext, Moonfrog Labs, Crayon Data, and Airwoot to name a few.

Join us from October 26-30, for all this and more — startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, masterclasses, and some extra special surprises.





Whether you are looking for new partners, potential customers, a soonicorn for your portfolio, tech ideas, job opportunity or simple inspiration, this event is for you.