26/11 terror attacks: Ratan Tata recalls the spirit of unity among Mumbaikars

By Thimmaya Poojary|26th Nov 2020
In his social media posts, Ratan Tata recalled the tragic days of terror attacks on the city of Mumbai 12 years ago but also commended the spirit of unity among the citizens.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

November 26, 2020 marks the 12th anniversary of the horrifying terror attack on the city of Mumbai. Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Sons, recalled those tragic days, while at the same time, saluted the spirit of the residents of the megapolis.


The day of November 26, 2008 was certainly a dark day for independent India as terrorists from across the border brazenly attacked locations where unarmed citizens were present. These included two hotels and a religious centre, while in fact, they had targeted more locations.


One of the key locations where the terrorists were holed up was at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which is located just opposite to Gateway of India and is part of Tata Group.

It was a bloody battle where innocent people, who were at the hotel, lost their lives. Ratan Tata in his posts on Twitter and Instagram recalled those days as the time of wanton destruction which will never be forgotten.

ALSO READ

Ratan Tata delivers a deeply poignant and timeless message in his closing keynote at YourStory’s TechSparks 2020

However, the most touching part of Ratan Tata’s tribute was about the spirit of Mumbai city where people from diverse backgrounds came together and put aside their differences to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day.


Recalling the bravery and sacrifice made by many people, Rata Tata hoped that these acts of kindness and sensitivity will continue to shine in the years ahead.


The terrorist attack in 2008 lasted for four days and over 166 people were killed and around 300 of them injured. The attack was carried out by 10 terrorists.


Besides the Taj Mahal Palace, the terrorists also struck at the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and a Jewish cultural centre – Chabad House. There were also other locations such as Leopold Café at Colaba and the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.


After the damage, Ratan Tata played a very key role in rebuilding the Taj Mahal Palace hotel which has regained its position of eminence.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts leads Rs 8.5 Cr investment in STAGE, a dialect-based hyper-local OTT platform

Sujata Sangwan

WhiteHat Jr left backend server open which left data of 2.8 lakh students and teachers vulnerable, bug fixed now

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] How these entrepreneurs left their cushiony lives in the US to craft a successful Indian beer brand

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] Fidelity management invests in Nykaa

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Top fintech trends of 2020; Edtech startup Unacademy's valuation touches $2B
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Vegan skincare startup Plum raises Rs 110Cr led by Faering Capital

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Fidelity management invests in Nykaa

Thimmaya Poojary

Flipkart launches ‘FlipMarch’ initiative to hire ex-Army personnel

Thimmaya Poojary

WhiteHat Jr left backend server open which left data of 2.8 lakh students and teachers vulnerable, bug fixed now

Rashi Varshney

How this entrepreneur-maker has fuelled cutting-edge tech startups

Apoorva Puranik

[Funding alert] Venture Catalysts leads Rs 8.5 Cr investment in STAGE, a dialect-based hyper-local OTT platform

Sujata Sangwan