26/11 terror attacks: Ratan Tata recalls the spirit of unity among Mumbaikars

November 26, 2020 marks the 12th anniversary of the horrifying terror attack on the city of Mumbai. Ratan Tata, Chairman of Tata Sons, recalled those tragic days, while at the same time, saluted the spirit of the residents of the megapolis.





The day of November 26, 2008 was certainly a dark day for independent India as terrorists from across the border brazenly attacked locations where unarmed citizens were present. These included two hotels and a religious centre, while in fact, they had targeted more locations.





One of the key locations where the terrorists were holed up was at the iconic Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, which is located just opposite to Gateway of India and is part of Tata Group.

It was a bloody battle where innocent people, who were at the hotel, lost their lives. Ratan Tata in his posts on Twitter and Instagram recalled those days as the time of wanton destruction which will never be forgotten.

However, the most touching part of Ratan Tata’s tribute was about the spirit of Mumbai city where people from diverse backgrounds came together and put aside their differences to vanquish the terrorism and destruction on that day.





Recalling the bravery and sacrifice made by many people, Rata Tata hoped that these acts of kindness and sensitivity will continue to shine in the years ahead.





The terrorist attack in 2008 lasted for four days and over 166 people were killed and around 300 of them injured. The attack was carried out by 10 terrorists.





Besides the Taj Mahal Palace, the terrorists also struck at the Oberoi-Trident Hotel and a Jewish cultural centre – Chabad House. There were also other locations such as Leopold Café at Colaba and the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station.





After the damage, Ratan Tata played a very key role in rebuilding the Taj Mahal Palace hotel which has regained its position of eminence.