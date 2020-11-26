Actor Alia Bhatt starts a children's clothing brand Ed-a-Mamma

By Sindhu Kashyaap|26th Nov 2020
Along with acting, and investing, actor Alia Bhatt has now launched a conscious clothing apparel brand for children, Ed-a-Mamma. Launched in October 2020, the brand is available on FirstCry and sold nearly 70 percent of its first season’s collection within six weeks of launch.
Indian film actor Alia Bhatt launched her own conscious clothing apparel brand for children, Ed-a-Mamma, in October 2020. The brand caters to children aged two to 14. A completely homegrown brand, Ed-a-Mamma is currently available on the ecommerce platform Firstcry, and has sold 70 percent of its first season's collection in six weeks of launch. The startup is self-funded and is founded by Alia.


Alia Bhatt said, ‘This is a time of great uncertainty for the whole world. The universe is sending us a message: that if we mess with nature, there is a price we all have to pay. If there is a way when we can coexist with nature, include a way to care for nature in everything we do, it would go a long, long way. I’ve tried doing this with a universe of products for children."

"Every detail does its bit for mother nature. Be it non-synthetic garments, buttons that don’t use plastic, seed bombs that help you grow a garden. Why children’s products? To catch them young and create a love for nature at an early age," she added.
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

The press statement added that Ed-a-Mamma currently has three collections — Veggie Squad, Friends of the Ocean, and Candyland, with apparel for little girls and boys ranging from tops, tees and shirts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, and bottoms.


The products are all environmentally friendly and are made of natural fibres. The buttons and trims too are plastic free. Ed-a-Mamma also makes use of leftover fabric to make hair ties and potlis. The statement added that Ed-a-Mamma is pegged on storytelling and engaging with children at multiple levels.

It seeks to create conversation with its core target audience, inculcate good habits, and encourage children to adopt environment first practices, kindness towards animals, and make better choices.

Apart from Ed-a-Mamma, Alia previously also started Coexist, an online platform that highlights ecological and animal welfare issues. She had also started Mi Wardrobe is Su Wardrobe (MiSu), a closet sharing initiative, roping in industry friends and colleagues to expand the scope of conversation around conservation.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

