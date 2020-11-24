Learn how to code through animation; Here's what the future holds for fintech
Teaching coding to kids through animation
Coding startup Tekie combines learning with storytelling for 12+ kids, and seeks to popularise text-based coding in schools.
The future of fintech in India
At TechSparks 2020, experts discussed how Indian fintech is preparing to increase monthly active users on the consumer and B2B side.
Pivoting to survive COVID-19 disruptions
Children’s apparel startup Schoolay, which provides sports uniforms to schools, undertook a rapid change in its product strategy.
The rise of conversational AI
Raghavendra Kumar Ravinutala, Co-founder of Yellow Messenger, spoke about the rise of conversational AI and its impact.
How organisations can manage their growing data
At TechSparks 2020, MongoDB's Rajat Bhasin and Ankur Raina shared insights on how developers can do their work efficiently.
Making software development education universal
Newton School provides an online full-stack training platform for software engineers, charging zero fees and ensuring placement.
Blending craftsmanship with technology
Started in 2014, Orvi brings traditional aesthetics that have fallen by the wayside to the fore, raking in Rs 135 crore annually.
Training young boxers free of cost
From losing his father early to doing odd jobs, Mujtaba Kamal had many struggles. Now, he trains youngsters in professional boxing.
