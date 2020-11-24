Learn how to code through animation; Here's what the future holds for fintech

Coding startup Tekie combines learning with storytelling for 12+ kids, and seeks to popularise text-based coding in schools.





At TechSparks 2020, experts discussed how Indian fintech is preparing to increase monthly active users on the consumer and B2B side.





The team of Schoolay

Children’s apparel startup Schoolay, which provides sports uniforms to schools, undertook a rapid change in its product strategy.





Raghavendra Ravinutala, founder of Yellow Messenger, talks to Vishal Krishna, Business Editor of Your Story

Raghavendra Kumar Ravinutala, Co-founder of Yellow Messenger, spoke about the rise of conversational AI and its impact.





At TechSparks 2020, MongoDB's Rajat Bhasin and Ankur Raina shared insights on how developers can do their work efficiently.





Team at Newton School

Newton School provides an online full-stack training platform for software engineers, charging zero fees and ensuring placement.





Sanjeev Aggarwal, Founder, Orvi

Started in 2014, Orvi brings traditional aesthetics that have fallen by the wayside to the fore, raking in Rs 135 crore annually.





Mujtaba Kamal.

From losing his father early to doing odd jobs, Mujtaba Kamal had many struggles. Now, he trains youngsters in professional boxing.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!