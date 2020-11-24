Learn how to code through animation; Here's what the future holds for fintech

By Team YS|24th Nov 2020
Coding startup Tekie combines learning with storytelling for 12+ kids, and seeks to popularise text-based coding in schools.
Teaching coding to kids through animation

tekie

Coding startup Tekie combines learning with storytelling for 12+ kids, and seeks to popularise text-based coding in schools.


The future of fintech in India

TS-digital india panel

At TechSparks 2020, experts discussed how Indian fintech is preparing to increase monthly active users on the consumer and B2B side.


Pivoting to survive COVID-19 disruptions 

Schoolay team

The team of Schoolay

Children’s apparel startup Schoolay, which provides sports uniforms to schools, undertook a rapid change in its product strategy. 


The rise of conversational AI

Yellow Messenger

Raghavendra Ravinutala, founder of Yellow Messenger, talks to Vishal Krishna, Business Editor of Your Story

Raghavendra Kumar Ravinutala, Co-founder of Yellow Messenger, spoke about the rise of conversational AI and its impact.


How organisations can manage their growing data

mongodb

At TechSparks 2020, MongoDB's Rajat Bhasin and Ankur Raina shared insights on how developers can do their work efficiently.


Making software development education universal

Newton School

Team at Newton School

Newton School provides an online full-stack training platform for software engineers, charging zero fees and ensuring placement. 


Blending craftsmanship with technology

Orvi

Sanjeev Aggarwal, Founder, Orvi

Started in 2014, Orvi brings traditional aesthetics that have fallen by the wayside to the fore, raking in Rs 135 crore annually.


Training young boxers free of cost

Mujtaba Kamal

Mujtaba Kamal.

From losing his father early to doing odd jobs, Mujtaba Kamal had many struggles. Now, he trains youngsters in professional boxing.


Sign up for our Daily Newsletter