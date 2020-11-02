Bengaluru startup Inito gets USFDA approval for fertility monitor

By Press Trust of India|2nd Nov 2020
Initos Fertility Monitor is a small device that enables smartphones to perform lab-grade fertility diagnostic tests at home.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based medical technology startup Inito on Monday announced that its Fertility Monitor has cleared the regulatory pathway of the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).


This paves the way for the product's launch in the US, and also allows access to countries that have signed the Mutual Recognition Agreement with the FDA, it said in a statement.

Initos Fertility Monitor is a small device that enables smartphones to perform lab-grade fertility diagnostic tests at home, it said.

By measuring two fertility hormones in urine - Estrogen and Luteinizing Hormone (LH) along with AI-based data analytics in the app, Inito said it understands the cycle variations for every individual user, giving highly accurate results unique to every woman's body.

Inito

Founders of Inito

ALSO READ

Y Combinator-backed medical device startup Inito brings fertility tests to homes

The US FDA maintains strict regulatory control over all medical devices to ensure accuracy and safety for the end-user.


Over the course of more than a year, Initos flagship device has been subjected to a series of clinical studies, manufacturing facility set up tests as per GMP standards, and company-wide quality management system, ensuring the reliability and efficacy of the device.

"Inito has always been committed to building a global home diagnostic testing company headquartered out of India, and this milestone takes us one step closer to that ambition. The coming years will see home diagnostics become an integral part of the medical ecosystem, and we’re proud to be among the leaders of this revolution," said Aayush Rai, Co-founder of Inito.

Inito said its patented Flat-lens technology allows dozens of diagnostic tests for fertility, diabetes, Vitamin D and Thyroid, among others, on a single device connected to a smartphone.


A study by IIT Delhi determined the device to achieve a 99.12 percent correlation with clinical-grade instrumentations which cost up to 100 times more and are ten times bigger, the statement said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Suman Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Tech30] How 2 college friends built a startup that became profitable in under a year

Ramarko Sengupta

Naval Ravikant answers questions on life, startup ideas, next big investment bets and more

Tenzin Pema

[Tech30 Special Mention] This Bengaluru-based startup aims to accelerate drug discovery through its AI-based platform

Palak Agarwal

[RAISE 2020] How this Bengaluru-based startup is modernising agriculture through IoT and AI

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
TechSparks 2020: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ratan Tata, and other key speakers
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Interoperability, dignity of labour, and growing EV focus: the way ahead in last-mile mobility

Sindhu Kashyaap

Paytm Postpaid aims to double postpaid service users to 1.5 Cr by March

Press Trust of India

PhonePe hits 250M user mark, registers 925M transactions in October

Press Trust of India

FinTech trends for entrepreneurs beyond 2020

Anil Pinapala

Naval Ravikant answers questions on life, startup ideas, next big investment bets and more

Tenzin Pema

MAKERS India launches 'State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship' report at YourStory's TechSparks 2020

Meha Agarwal