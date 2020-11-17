Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' into phase-3 trials

By Press Trust of India|17th Nov 2020
The company is also working on another vaccine for COVID-19 in the form of nasal drops which could be ready by next year, Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella said.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - being developed by Bharat Biotech, is now undergoing phase-3 trials, Chairman and Managing Director of the company Krishna Ella said on Monday.


Speaking at a virtual programme organised by the Indian School of Business, Ella said the company is also working on another vaccine for COVID-19 which would be in the form of nasal drops and can be ready by next year.

"We partnered with ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) for a COVID-19 vaccine, as we speak it will be entering the phase-3 trials," he said.

Bharat Biotech is the only vaccine company in the world which has BSL3 production facility (Biosafety-level 3), he said.


Last month, the vaccine-maker said it had successfully completed interim analysis of phase-1 and phase-2 trials of the vaccine and is initiating phase-3 trials on 26,000 participants.


Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech, in collaboration with the ICMR - National Institute of Virology (NIV).


The Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had, on October 2, sought the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) permission to conduct phase-3 randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.

"We are working on another vaccine through nasal drops. My feeling is by next year it will reach the population," Ella said.
COVID-19

ALSO READ

[TechSparks 2020] Winning investors in times of crisis - the VC point of view

Bharat Biotech in September said it had entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis for a novel 'chimp-adenovirus' (chimpanzee adenovirus), a single-dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.


Meanwhile a press release from Bharat Biotech said the phase-3 trials of Covaxin would involve 26,000 volunteers across 25 centres in India and it is being conducted in partnership with ICMR.


It is the largest clinical trial conducted for a COVID-19 vaccine in India.


This is India's first phase-3 efficacy study for a COVID-19 vaccine, and the largest phase-3 efficacy trial ever conducted in the country.


Participating volunteers, who undergo vaccination in the phase-2 trials, would be monitored over the next year to detect occurrence of COVID-19.


The trial volunteers would receive two intramuscular injections approximately 28 days apart, it said.

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Flipkart Group acquires 2018 Tech30 AR startup Scapic

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Animal nutrition startup Krimanshi raises Rs 5 Cr from RVCF

Sujata Sangwan

[TechSparks 2020] IPO dream getting closer for Indian tech startups, say experts

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Zoom's Eric Yuan and VC Bill Tai invest in B2B retail tech startup Arzooo

Trisha Medhi
Daily Capsule
Vedantu's Vamsi Krishna on the secrets of building an engaging edtech platform
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Smart speaker shipment in India likely to cross 7.5 lakh units in 2020; Amazon Echo leads: Report

Press Trust of India

Flipkart Group acquires 2018 Tech30 AR startup Scapic

Sindhu Kashyaap

[TechSparks 2020] IPO dream getting closer for Indian tech startups, say experts

Thimmaya Poojary

‘You don’t have to be latest or best, you just have to be relevant’– 30 quotes from Indian startup journeys

Madanmohan Rao

Vedantu's Vamsi Krishna on the secrets of building an engaging edtech platform

Team YS

[YS Learn] What Ankur Bansal of BlackSoil Capital expects out of a funding pitch

Sindhu Kashyaap

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter