Exfinity Venture Partners forms partnership with CerraCap Venture of US

By Thimmaya Poojary|30th Nov 2020
Exfinity Venture and CerraCap will leverage the Indo-US corridor to help B2B startups build products in India and take it to the US market
Exfinity Venture Partners, the Bengaluru-headquartered VC firm focused on B2B startups, has formed a partnership with CerraCap Venture, a California-based early-stage tech fund, to leverage the Indo-US corridor to build and scale enterprise startups.


According to a statement, the partnership will focus on the next wave of enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and digital disruption. The core investment areas will be cyber security, healthtech, logistics, document intelligence, computer vision, and machine learning — which includes deep learning and underpins many recent advances in other AI technologies.

VC

Image source: Shutterstock

“With Exfinity’s understanding of complex digital product interactions, its deep engineering expertise and agile collaborative approach uniquely compliments how CerraCap operates. We believe this facilitates an extraordinary opportunity for expansion of right global investments for leading technology products and platform,” said, Saurabh Ranjan, CEO and Founder, CerraCap Ventures.

This will allow enterprise startups to leverage the CerraCap - Exfinity partnership to create frugal but cutting-edge innovation in India and take products to market in the US.


According to both the VC firms, given that Exfinity is domiciled in India and CerraCap in the US, portfolio companies will benefit from their expertise at both ends of the Indo-US corridor to build companies with optimum capital and greater access to the global markets.   


“Partnering with CerraCap Ventures will allow us to provide the very best business programme and portfolio strategies on which we will conceive, design, and build the next generation of transformative enterprise and digital products, and platforms,” said Shailesh Ghorpade, Managing Partner and CIO of Exfinity.


Exfinity Venture Partners focuses on enterprise tech investments at Pre–Series A and Series A stages. It is now raising its third fund with a targeted size of Rs 500 crore.


Cerracap Ventures is also an early stage technology investment in B2B space with key focus areas being healthcare, enterprise AI and cyber security.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

