[Funding alert] AI-based Rezolve.ai raises $500,000 led by Venture Catalysts

By Trisha Medhi|9th Nov 2020
Rezolve.ai aims to disrupt the IT support market by AI technology providing an end-to-end, automated resolution for L1 employee support.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

AI-led automated employee service desk platform Rezolve.ai has raised $500,000 led by Venture Catalyst.


The round also saw participation from Venkat Raju, serial entrepreneur and technology evangelist; Shanmugam Nagappan, seasoned IT leader; Dhrumil Shah and Harshit Shah, seasoned angel investors from Ahmedabad; and Aloknath De, veteran technologist.


Speaking about its product, Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai, said, 

“Most employee service desks are still using traditional models, tools, and KPIs. As a result, employees still waste a substantial amount of time getting simple issues resolved manually. Rezolve.ai is revolutionizing employee support by auto-resolving most employee issues within seconds and providing an industry-leading ROI and resolution rates."
Saurabh Kumar, CEO, Rezolve.ai

Saurabh Kumar, CEO, Rezolve.ai

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Clientjoy raises $800K from GVFL

Founded by Saurabh Kumar, Manish Sharma, and Uday Bhaskar Reddy, Rezolve.ai aims to disrupt the IT support market by AI technology providing an end-to-end, automated resolution for L1 employee support.


The SaaS-based platform automates all the repetitive tasks in the employee service desk, improving the overall service management by saving more time and effort for complex issues.


"Over the last couple of years, our product has succeeded in developing commonly needed knowledge, task, and process automation skills – all available to employees at their channel of choice – MS Teams,” claimed Saurabh.

Udaya Bhaskar Reddy, CTO and Head of Engineering – Rezolve.ai, added, Rezolve.ai is an innovative and robust product. We will continue to lead the space of employee support, with each new product release representing a handful of gems.”

"Many enterprises are looking to improve IT support and employee engagement and are finding that they can leapfrog to the next level of automation with our innovative product. We have a deep relationship with Microsoft and our positioning as ‘MS Teams based AI Service desk’ is resonating with customers,” said Manish Sharma, COO, Rezolve.ai.


Commenting on the investment, Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder & President – Venture Catalysts said,


"IT support cost is undoubtedly a major liability for companies. The team at Resolve.ai is using AI to automate L1 support that will essentially help organizations in cost-cutting by reducing human involvement. The market that the venture is addressing is worth $10 billion. The company is well-equipped to capitalise on this market because automation in the IT support domain is largely unexplored to date. This, along with the founding team’s dedication, makes us very confident of the investment.”

Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Bigbasket faces potential data breach; details of 2 crore users up for sale on dark web

Press Trust of India

Unacademy hits a six with IPL ad film; draws praise for connecting sports and learning

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Pharmacy chain Wellness Forever raises Rs 130 Cr from Poonawalla, Allana Group

Trisha Medhi

Biden plans to increase H-1B visa limit and remove country quota for green cards

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Top takeaways from YourStory's flagship startup-tech summit TechSparks 2020
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

This Dhanteras, buy cheaper gold using a government scheme

Rashi Varshney

[Funding alert] Pharmacy chain Wellness Forever raises Rs 130 Cr from Poonawalla, Allana Group

Trisha Medhi

Unacademy hits a six with IPL ad film; draws praise for connecting sports and learning

Sohini Mitter

[TechSparks 2020] Sridhar Vembu, Bhavish Aggarwal, Gaurav Munjal list key entrepreneurship traits for startup founders

Meha Agarwal

PM inaugurates projects worth Rs 614 crore for Varanasi, asks people to promote 'local for Diwali'

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] SaaS startup Clientjoy raises $800K from GVFL

Sujata Sangwan