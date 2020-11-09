[Funding alert] SaaS startup Clientjoy raises $800K from GVFL

By Sujata Sangwan|9th Nov 2020
The investment will be used by the Ahmedabad-based startup to grow the company’s sales, marketing and engineering to expand its product offering.
Ahmedabad-based SaaS startup Clientjoy (earlier known as Gridle) on Monday announced that it has raised $800,000 in a pre-Series A funding round from GVFL (Gujarat Venture Finance Limited), an early-stage venture capital firm. 

 

Launched in 2019 by Abhishek Doshi, Yash Shah, Anupama Panchal, and Shashwat Bhatt, Clientjoy offers client lifecycle management software for modern agencies, services companies, and freelancers to manage leads, proposals, clients, invoicing and revenues under a single roof. 

 

In its initial journey, the startup was funded and supported by other angel investors and CIIE — a startup incubator established by IIM-Ahmedabad.

Clientjoy

Clientjoy Founders (L-R): Abhishek Doshi, Yash Shah, Anupama Panchal and Shashwat Bhatt

“Today, agencies and freelancers have to devote significant time and resources just to manage clients, since client management happens across multiple tools and platforms. They have no idea about either the bottlenecks or growth enablers, because most of the data is not captured and even that is spread across various platforms. Clientjoy addresses and solves this issue,” said Yash Shah, Co-founder and CEO, Clientjoy.

“The investment will be used to grow the company’s sales, marketing and engineering to expand its product offering,” Yash added.

Currently, Clientjoy serves over 1,900 agencies in digital marketing, IT services, and design agency verticals across the US, India, Europe, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

 

“Businesses are realising the importance and functionality of digital enterprise collaboration in the current crisis of COVID-19. We expect that client management tools and platforms like Clientjoy will play an even bigger role in organisations post this crisis, and help businesses to become more open for digital enterprise collaboration,” said Mihir Joshi, President at GVFL.

 

Chintan Antani, an early investor and board member at CIIE, said, "Given the pandemic, recent developments in the SaaS for productivity and client management tools market have been encouraging and Clientjoy is at an inflection point in their journey. Their unique blend of team experience with a razor sharp focus on customer problems would help them capture a decent market going forward.”

Edited by Kanishk Singh

