GM veteran to head Ola's manufacturing, ops for electric biz

By Press Trust of India|30th Nov 2020
A manufacturing veteran, Pinheiro was earlier the vice-president of manufacturing for General Motors Latin America based out of So Paulo and brings over 45 years of leadership experience, Ola said.
Ride-hailing company Ola on Monday announced it has roped in GM (General Motors) veteran Jose Pinheiro as its head of global manufacturing and operations for its electric business.


Pinheiro would spearhead Ola's ambition to build manufacturing facilities starting with one of the largest scooter factory, and then expanding to multiple such facilities across India, the company said in a statement.

"The manufacturing facilities will enable Ola to rapidly bring to market its wide range of two-wheeler products currently under development," the statement said.

A manufacturing veteran, Pinheiro was earlier the vice-president of manufacturing for General Motors Latin America based out of So Paulo and brings over 45 years of leadership experience, Ola said.


As the vice-president, he managed 16 GM industrial complexes across nine countries in two continents, the company said.


"Jose's deep manufacturing expertise will be critical in building Ola's entire range of two-wheeler products, starting with the soon-to-launch electric scooter," the statement said.


Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola said,

“I am excited to have Jose join our leadership team at Ola. His deep domain expertise will help us deliver the game changing Ola electric scooter at scale and will help catalyse the Indian EV ecosystem. At Ola we will continue to strive towards building in India for India and the world. I look forward to working closely with Jose to build our world class manufacturing facilities and accelerate the world’s movement towards sustainable mobility.”
Ola

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and CEO, Ola

Speaking on his appointment, Jose Pinheiro, Head, Global Manufacturing and Operations, Electric Mobility, Ola said,

“The rapid pace of progress at Ola is impressive and energising and I am looking forward to contributing to Ola’s mission of sustainable mobility. More than anything else I am very excited to be in India and work with this passionate group of people.”

Ola said its first electric scooter features a seamless design, and removable 'banana' battery that is easy to carry and can be charged anywhere.


Ola plans to bring many such design and software innovations to its entire product line of two-wheelers as they come to market in the coming months, the statement said.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Megha Reddy

