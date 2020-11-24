Google is reportedly testing its paid crowdsourcing app, Task Mate, in India, which will enables its users to do a task and earn money for the same.





Task Mate is a beta app made by Google that provides access to a variety of simple tasks, posted by businesses around the world. Tasks include taking a photo of a nearby restaurant, answering survey questions about your preferences, or helping translate sentences from English to your local language.

This app works in three steps: finding nearby tasks, completing a task to begin earning, and cashing out your earnings. You can participate in tasks that you are interested in, or choose to skip tasks. Tasks can be completed any time and from anywhere. Google clarifies that the users will be paid in the local currency upon completion of the task.

The Task Mate app is currently available on Google Play Store in beta version, and in the description, Google writes that Task Mate (beta) is limited to selected testers at the moment. You can only download this app if you have a referral code. The tasks involve both field as well as sitting activities. The app shows you the number of tasks completed, those correctly done, your level, and the tasks under review.

It is so far unclear how and when users will be able to start using the app, or how one will receive a referral code for the same. The experts say that this app will help Google to improve its localised listings on Google, such as stores, services, etc. The search giant is yet to make an official announcement about the app. The annoucement is expected to have more details such as how to get started.