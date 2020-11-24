Google will soon allow users in India to earn money for doing a task on the Task Mate app

By Rashi Varshney|24th Nov 2020
Task Mate is a beta app made by Google that provides access to a variety of simple tasks, posted by businesses around the world.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Google is reportedly testing its paid crowdsourcing app, Task Mate, in India, which will enables its users to do a task and earn money for the same.


Task Mate is a beta app made by Google that provides access to a variety of simple tasks, posted by businesses around the world. Tasks include taking a photo of a nearby restaurant, answering survey questions about your preferences, or helping translate sentences from English to your local language.

This app works in three steps: finding nearby tasks, completing a task to begin earning, and cashing out your earnings. You can participate in tasks that you are interested in, or choose to skip tasks. Tasks can be completed any time and from anywhere. Google clarifies that the users will be paid in the local currency upon completion of the task.

The Task Mate app is currently available on Google Play Store in beta version, and in the description, Google writes that Task Mate (beta) is limited to selected testers at the moment. You can only download this app if you have a referral code. The tasks involve both field as well as sitting activities. The app shows you the number of tasks completed, those correctly done, your level, and the tasks under review.

google task

ALSO READ

Indian startups welcome Google’s decision to defer in-app purchase levy

It is so far unclear how and when users will be able to start using the app, or how one will receive a referral code for the same. The experts say that this app will help Google to improve its localised listings on Google, such as stores, services, etc. The search giant is yet to make an official announcement about the app. The annoucement is expected to have more details such as how to get started.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Twitter-like 'Swadeshi social network' Tooter launches; PM Modi, Virat Kohli, other celebs join

Sohini Mitter

Tata Group buyout of Bigbasket could close by the end of the month; Alibaba may exit: CNBC

Aparajita Saxena

Elon Musk becomes second richest person globally as he overtakes Bill Gates

Thimmaya Poojary

Backed by Unacademy founders, this edtech startup is democratising software development education in India

Debolina Biswas
Daily Capsule
Learn how to code through animation; Here's what the future holds for fintech
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Govt blocks 43 more mobile apps, including AliExpress, Alipay Cashier, CamCard

Trisha Medhi

Edtech startup upGrad acquires The Gate Academy, says this is the first of many M&As

Debolina Biswas

[Funding alert] CARS24 joins unicorn club after raising $200M in latest round

Aparajita Saxena

Apply to the Cloud Achievers’ Award 2020 and give your cloud innovation the recognition it deserves

Team YS

Hopefully DCGI will give EUA for Oxford's vaccine immediately after MHRA nod, says Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Press Trust of India

Twitter-like 'Swadeshi social network' Tooter launches; PM Modi, Virat Kohli, other celebs join

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter