[Jobs Roundup] Ride the edtech unicorn with these openings at Unacademy

Bengaluru-based Unacademy entered the unicorn club this year with the pandemic providing necessary tailwinds for edtech startups to grow. Founded by Gaurav Munjal, Roman Saini, and Hemesh Singh in 2015, Unacademy is today, one of the largest edtech players in the country.





With uncertainty lingering around when the pandemic would end, many experts believe that going ahead, edtech will be hybrid in nature. That is, it would consist of both traditional or offline and online methods of teaching.





Backed by the likes of Facebook, Sequoia, Nexus Venture Partners, and General Atlantic, among others, Unacademy is only set to further grow its team and its capabilities. If you are someone who is passionate about the edtech sector, YourStory has listed a couple of job openings at edtech unicorn, Unacademy:

Associate Director

Experience required: 5+ years





As an Associate Director, the candidate will be required to identify, manage, and drive ad-hoc special projects and initiatives that are cross-functional and strategic to the Operations team. The candidate will be required to design the long-term vision for new initiatives team, as well as the roadmap to advance the team towards it in the short-term.





The ideal candidate should have over five years of experience in management, consulting, venture capital, investment banking, corporate strategy, product management, or similar roles.





Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist

Experience required: 2 - 5 years





Unacademy is looking for a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist to own the full cycle recruiting process — from sourcing, to scouting, to screening, and finally recruiting the best talent. The candidate will be required to collaborate closely with hiring managers to define required skills and backgrounds for open positions, create assessment and interview schedules.





The ideal candidate should have two to five years of experience as a Talent Acquisition specialist or a similar role, should have prior experience with social media, resume databases and professional networks.





Community Manager - CodeChef

Experience required: 0 - 2 years





Unacademy had acquired online programming platform CodeChef earlier this year. It is now looking for a Community Manager to manage the learning and impact through engagement for the cohort of colleges assigned. The role involves providing regular support and resolving queries.





The ideal candidate must have excellent written and verbal communication skills and should have experience as a Campus Ambassador or Community Manager.





Educator Auditor

Experience required: 2 years





For CodeChef, Unacademy is looking for an individual to ensure that the quality of the classes delivered by its educators is top-notch. The candidate will be responsible for observing online classes, designing feedback structures, providing necessary coaching, and creating evaluation parameters.





An ideal candidate must have up to two years of teaching experience (online teaching experience will be a bonus), and minimum one year of experience in managing a team. Knowledge of computer programming concepts will be an added benefit.





Fellow - Teaching Assistants Program (K-12 category)

Experience required: 0-2 years





Unacademy is seeking a professional to work directly with the TA Coordinator on strategic and operational priorities relevant to its K-12 category. The candidate will be mapped to a top educator and will be expected to shadow all of their classes online and handle all live queries that arise during these sessions. They will also be required to play the role of a class teacher to a set of learners by monitoring their performance on the Unacademy platform.





The ideal candidate must have a degree in the education field from leading universities, and up to two years working as a teaching assistant in a top school, university or coaching class.





