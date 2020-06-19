Edtech startup Unacademy acquires programming platform Codechef

As a part of the Unacademy Group, Codechef will double down on its mission on creating the best coding platform along with high-quality free courses.

By Debolina Biswas
19th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Gaurav Munjal, Founder of edtech startup Unacademy, recently took to Twitter to announce the acquisition of online programming platform Codechef.


Gaurav Munjal

Gaurav Munjal

Also Read

India’s biggest consumer internet company will be an education company, says Gaurav Munjal of Unacademy


Codechef was started in 2009 by Bhavin Turakhia, Founder and CEO of Flock, Radix and Zeta, as a part of Directi. It was developed as a platform to help programmers enhance their skills and create a community. Moving forward, Codechef will be under the umbrella of Unacademy, instead of Directi.


In a blog post, Anup Kalbalia, Business Unit Head at Codechef, said:


"He (Bhavin) has remained an unwavering guide and sponsor for us, doing everything possible to better the coding community."



Gaurav tweeted:


"As a part of the Unacademy Group, Codechef will double down on its mission and on creating the best coding platform along with high quality free courses for students to learn programming."


Gaurav further announced that Bhavin, who has been a Board Member at the Unacedemy Group since 2017, will be more involved in Unacademy with this change in custodianship of Codechef. Additionally, going ahead, Anup shall continue leading the Codechef team.


According to Anup's blog, Gaurav was an avid coder and a Codechef user during his college years and was also a part of our Codechef team in 2013 before working on his own ventures. 


Anup wrote, "While Unacademy is the new custodian of Codechef, it will not change any of Codechef’s initiatives. All our existing programmes and contests will continue to remain exactly as they are, and will only grow better in our new home. This change in custodianship will mean that we have access to greater resources, teams, technology, platforms and capital. "


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] Siliguri-based Desi Laundry is disrupting the laundry market with its on-demand service

Shreya Ganguly

Reliance is now net debt-free after Rs 1.69 lakh cr fundraising: Mukesh Ambani

Press Trust of India

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

Paytm to move all its Delhi-NCR operations to Noida in its largest campus yet

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Here's how Flipkart is using tech to blend offline shopping with online
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Future Group in advance talks with RIL to sell stake in Future Retail, other units: Sources

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Gopi Latpate and Inflection Point Ventures back citizen safety tech platform DROR

Sujata Sangwan

'Boycott China' trends online but little impact on consumer products sales

Press Trust of India

Reliance is now net debt-free after Rs 1.69 lakh cr fundraising: Mukesh Ambani

Press Trust of India

5paisa.com Founder and CEO Parkarsh Gagdani speaks about new trends in Fintech and India’s interest in investments

Diya Koshy George

Growing a global SaaS business - the LogiNext way

Sindhu MV

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India