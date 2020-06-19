Gaurav Munjal, Founder of edtech startup Unacademy, recently took to Twitter to announce the acquisition of online programming platform Codechef.





Codechef will be a part of Unacademy Group moving forth. Codechef is one of the best platforms in the world for programmers and their vision is aligned to what we do here at Unacademy Group. — Gaurav Munjal (@gauravmunjal) June 18, 2020

Gaurav Munjal





Codechef was started in 2009 by Bhavin Turakhia, Founder and CEO of Flock, Radix and Zeta, as a part of Directi. It was developed as a platform to help programmers enhance their skills and create a community. Moving forward, Codechef will be under the umbrella of Unacademy, instead of Directi.





In a blog post, Anup Kalbalia, Business Unit Head at Codechef, said:





"He (Bhavin) has remained an unwavering guide and sponsor for us, doing everything possible to better the coding community."





I am super excited to announce this new chapter in @codechef 's journey. We are moving the custodianship pf Codechef from Directi to @unacademy. Going forward the leadership of codechef will include @gauravmunjal alongwith myself and @anupkal. Details -https://t.co/zK9DJp7Vjh .. — Bhavin Turakhia (@bhavintu) June 18, 2020





Gaurav tweeted:





"As a part of the Unacademy Group, Codechef will double down on its mission and on creating the best coding platform along with high quality free courses for students to learn programming."





Gaurav further announced that Bhavin, who has been a Board Member at the Unacedemy Group since 2017, will be more involved in Unacademy with this change in custodianship of Codechef. Additionally, going ahead, Anup shall continue leading the Codechef team.





According to Anup's blog, Gaurav was an avid coder and a Codechef user during his college years and was also a part of our Codechef team in 2013 before working on his own ventures.





Anup wrote, "While Unacademy is the new custodian of Codechef, it will not change any of Codechef’s initiatives. All our existing programmes and contests will continue to remain exactly as they are, and will only grow better in our new home. This change in custodianship will mean that we have access to greater resources, teams, technology, platforms and capital. "





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)