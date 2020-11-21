[Jobs Roundup] Join the fast-growing healthtech industry with these openings at MFine

Incorporated in February 2017 by former Myntra officials Ashutosh Lawania and Prasad Kompalli, healthtech startup MFine later roped in Ajit Narayanan as the Co-founder and CTO.





The Bengaluru-based healthtech startup enables customers to consult doctors and caregivers from leading healthcare institutions across the country. According to a recent interaction with YourStory, founder Prasad revealed that MFine users grew by 8x between the lockdown months of March and June. The startup further added 250 hospitals to its platform, taking the total to 550.





With COVID-19 posing as a global health crisis, and the Indian government improving the telemedicine guidelines, the demand for online medical consultations have shot up and is predicted to continue to rise. This has further facilitated growth for startups like MFine.





If the heathtech sector interests you, check out this list of job openings curated by YourStory at MFine:

Business Analyst

Experience required: 1 - 3 years

The candidate has to work with stakeholders to take data-driven decisions and help leadership strategy planning. They have to drive business metrics and goals, and track and measure activities.





The business analyst will have to build reports, dashboards, and metrics to monitor performances. The ideal candidate must have an engineering degree from an IIT, have excellent analytical and problem solving skills. They must have proficiency in SQL, R, and Python.





Lead - Content Management

Experience required: 4 - 8 years

The Lead of the Content Management team at MFine must gather a deep understanding of the target audience across different touchpoints (patients, doctors, hospitals, corporates). They should develop and execute marketing strategies and creative campaigns for such growth, including but not limited to forums, contests, giveaways, surveys, and polls. Additionally, they will be responsible for designing creative narratives for storytelling via user-generated as well as curated content.





The ideal candidate should have long form content and video production experience. They should have the ability to work autonomously and proven ability to own and lead projects.





Prasad Kompalli and Ashutosh Lawania, Co-founders of MFine

Backend Developer

Experience required: NA

The Backend Developer at MFine should have excellent data structure and algorithm and problem-solving skills. They should be customer-focused, react well to changes, should be able to multitask, and work with teams.





The candidate should be willing to code in Node.js, and have proficiency in programming languages -- both dynamic (Java and Python), and strongly typed object-oriented languages as well.





Email/ Web Developer - HTML/CSS

Experience required: 1 - 5 years

The email and web developer will be responsible for optimising emails designed by the marketing team for all devices and clients. They shall be using HTML to create interactive and engaging email content for corporates and customers. They will also be responsible for the development and maintenance of web pages for marketing and lead generation.





The candidate will be responsible to maintain customer facing app merchandising in coordination with marketing team and should be able to be comfortable with using WordPress for web development.





Copywriter

Experience required: 2-4 years

Copywriter at MFine must build a consistent tone of voice and persona for the brand across all communication touch points. They should collaborate with various business functions, designers, growth managers, and marketing teams to identify requirements and develop the right communication.





The candidate should have two to four years of relevant copywriting experience at an ad agency or in-house creative team. They will be responsible for bringing creativity and campaign thoughts for events and launches across MFine.





