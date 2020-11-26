[Jobs Roundup] Work with Walmart-acquired Flipkart at these positions

The Flipkart Group — which houses ecommerce giant Flipkart, Myntra, and fintech platform PhonePe — was started in 2007. Over the years, Flipkart redefined the shopping experience for Indians, enabling the country to secure a permanent position in the global tech map.





One of the first success stories of the Indian startup ecosystem, Flipkart was acquired by Walmart in 2018. The latter bought out 77 percent stake in the Indian ecommerce giant for $16 billion.

Sachin and Binny Bansal co-founded Flipkart to revolutionise the shopping experience in India, and the company continues to focus on the same. Recently, it announced its acquisition of 2018 Tech30 AR startup Scapic to enhance its shopping experience capabilities.





In this week's Jobs Roundup, YourStory has curated a list of job openings at Walmart-acquired Flipkart.

Senior Data Engineer

Experience required: 5-7 years

Flipkart is looking for a Senior Data Engineer with expertise in designing, implementing, and operating stable, scalable, solutions to flow data from production systems into an analytical data platform. The candidate will be required to influence product requirements and operational plans. They should be able to challenge the status quo and propose innovative ways to process, model, and consume data when it comes to tech stack choices or design principles.





The ideal candidate should have five to seven years of experience with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Technology, or related field. They should have three to four years of relevant software development experience. Additionally, they should have proficiency in Java, Scala, or Python.





For more information, click here.

Business Analyst - Payment

Experience required: 1-plus years

As a Business Analyst at Flipkart, the candidate will be working closely with the internal Flipkart teams to identify, define, collect, and track key business metrics for products or business processes. They will be required to execute quantitative analysis that translates data into actionable insights.





The ideal candidate should have more than one year of experience in a relevant role. They should be well-equipped in SQL, Excel, and other scripting languages (R or Python). Basic understanding of statistical modelling and statistical tools such as Spark, SAS, SPSS, R, or Python will be an added advantage.

For more information, click here.

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Associate Director - Buying

Experience required: 12-15 years

The candidate will be responsible to work with category and matrix functions to create long-term sourcing strategy for each category/product. They will be required to identify best partners for Flipkart, ensure the best value sourcing solutions, and continuously work on cost improvements, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction.





The candidate should have a BTech, MTech, or a diploma degree, and 12 to 15 years of experience in the sourcing of laptops. They should have the ability to translate strategies into execution plans and should be willing to travel.





For more information, click here.

Manager - Category Sell

Experience required: 1-7 years

The Manager or Senior Manager - Category Sell will be required to be the voice of the customer, internally. They will be required to stay on top of changing trends and strategic priorities through in-depth data analysis to predict customer behaviour.





They will further be required to develop the right pricing policy — identify opportunities for giving customers value through intelligent and limited discounting. Additionally, the candidate will be responsible for proactively identifying selection, service, and pricing gap from a customer point of view and improve those.

For more information, click here.

Senior Director - Ads

Experience required: 15-20 years

Flipkart is seeking seasoned marketing or advertising professional to help build a new line of business that will accelerate the next stage of exponential growth. They will be required to build a strong suite of advertiser and agency relationships, and work with product-tech teams to influence the next leg of growth products.





The Senior Director - Ads will be required to work with leadership on growth strategies and building execution linkages. The ideal candidate will have demonstrable success in previous roles. They should have at least seven years of people management experience, and up to 20 years of overall experience in marketing or sales.





For more information, click here.