Martech company Netcore Solutions acquires product experience platform Hansel.io

Real-time, no code, product experience (PX) platform Hansel.io has been acquired by Netcore Solutions, a pioneer in intelligent customer engagement and communications in a cash and stock deal. Investment banking firm Equirus Digital acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Netcore for the deal.





Founded by ex-Flipkart, ex-Zynga product and tech leads, Varun Ramamurthy and Parminder Singh and backed by Chiratae, Vertex, and Endiya venture partners, Hansel.io is used to place contextual nudges and walkthroughs at the most appropriate time in the customer’s journey to boost user activation, conversions, feature adoption and engagement on App as well as on web. Hansel also claims to offer a suite of low-code offerings including feature management and A/B experimentation for mobile apps.

According to a statement released by the company, the addition of Hansel’s complementary and differentiated capabilities of contextual nudges and A/B testing accelerates Netcore’s offering of intelligent customer experience (CX) at scale across all the digital touchpoints.

Elaborating on this, Parminder Singh, Co-founder of Hansel, stated: “This is a win-win for both companies. Adding Hansel’s capabilities to modify in-app experiences adds a significant ability to Netcore’s offering to growth and product teams. With our expertise in the mobile app development space and Netcore’s expertise and reach in the industry built over decades will surely help our young team navigate the still nascent no-code movement better. The combined offering can now be used to manage the end-to-end experience of your users, within and outside the product.”

Netcore Group CEO: Kalpit Jain





This is Netcore Solution's third acquisition in the last 18 months after Quinto.ai (a conversational AI platform) and Boxx.ai (an AI-first omnichannel personalisation and recommendation engine).





Commenting on the acquisition, Netcore’s Group CEO, Kalpit Jain said:

“As nearly 90 percent of mobile internet usage is within apps and over 100,000 new apps releasing every month, it is essential for product and growth marketers to focus on continuous enhancement of their in-app user experience.”

"Every interaction that you do today needs to be contextual, personalised, and a delight to your customer. With the amalgamation of Hansel’s capabilities, Netcore will provide the much-needed agility to marketers and Product Managers to run on the fly experiments across the entire customer journey from mobile apps, websites to communication channels. Thus building a seamless end-to-end customer experience, in turn helping increase conversions, retention and adoption."