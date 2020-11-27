Medikabazaar's COVID-19 survival story; How Chqbook is simplifying finance for SMBs

Vivek Tiwary, CEO of Medikabazaar, talks about the journey of the B2B platform for medical supplies and how it's surviving COVID-19.









Chqbook’s all-in-one financial services platform provides bespoke solutions and makes daily ops easier for small business owners.





Shripriya Mahesh, Founding Partner, Spero Ventures.

Shripriya Mahesh, Founding Partner at Spero Ventures, talks about founding the VC firm, investing in Tesla, and battling cancer.





Ecommerce startup Zelorra is looking to reduce shipping costs and delivery time for online orders and help small businesses.





Rushang Shah

Tranquiil Speciality Products provides disinfectants resistant to pathogens such as COVID-19, H1N1 virus, and Tuberculosis bacteria.





Anuja Deora Sanctis founded The Filter Coffee Co, a digital media outfit that has represented big brands like Starbucks and Godrej.





Rakesh Kasba (middle) explaining the working of JALODBUST in Bengaluru

JALODBUST aims to rid the involvement of humans in cleaning septic tanks with its IoT based technology and easy operation.





Leaving his online pharmacy startup, Aayush Jindal joined his family’s shoe-manufacturing company Asian Footwear in 2017.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!