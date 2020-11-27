Medikabazaar's COVID-19 survival story; How Chqbook is simplifying finance for SMBs
Bridging the gap in the healthcare system
Vivek Tiwary, CEO of Medikabazaar, talks about the journey of the B2B platform for medical supplies and how it's surviving COVID-19.
Making small businesses financially inclusive
Chqbook’s all-in-one financial services platform provides bespoke solutions and makes daily ops easier for small business owners.
The entrepreneurial journey of Shripriya Mahesh
Shripriya Mahesh, Founding Partner at Spero Ventures, talks about founding the VC firm, investing in Tesla, and battling cancer.
An ecommerce platform for faster deliveries
Ecommerce startup Zelorra is looking to reduce shipping costs and delivery time for online orders and help small businesses.
Sanitisation startup for the new normal
Tranquiil Speciality Products provides disinfectants resistant to pathogens such as COVID-19, H1N1 virus, and Tuberculosis bacteria.
Leaving a cushy job to founding a startup
Anuja Deora Sanctis founded The Filter Coffee Co, a digital media outfit that has represented big brands like Starbucks and Godrej.
Mechanised system to combat manual scavenging
JALODBUST aims to rid the involvement of humans in cleaning septic tanks with its IoT based technology and easy operation.
How this entrepreneur grew his family's shoe business
Leaving his online pharmacy startup, Aayush Jindal joined his family’s shoe-manufacturing company Asian Footwear in 2017.
