Medikabazaar's COVID-19 survival story; How Chqbook is simplifying finance for SMBs

By Team YS|27th Nov 2020
Vivek Tiwary, CEO of Medikabazaar, talks about the journey of the B2B platform for medical supplies and how it's surviving COVID-19.
Bridging the gap in the healthcare system

Medikabazaar

Vivek Tiwary, CEO of Medikabazaar, talks about the journey of the B2B platform for medical supplies and how it's surviving COVID-19.


Making small businesses financially inclusive

Chqbook


Chqbook’s all-in-one financial services platform provides bespoke solutions and makes daily ops easier for small business owners. 


The entrepreneurial journey of Shripriya Mahesh

Shripriya Mahesh

Shripriya Mahesh, Founding Partner, Spero Ventures.

Shripriya Mahesh, Founding Partner at Spero Ventures, talks about founding the VC firm, investing in Tesla, and battling cancer.


An ecommerce platform for faster deliveries

Zelorra co-founders

Ecommerce startup Zelorra is looking to reduce shipping costs and delivery time for online orders and help small businesses.


Sanitisation startup for the new normal

Tranquill Speciality Products

Rushang Shah

Tranquiil Speciality Products provides disinfectants resistant to pathogens such as COVID-19, H1N1 virus, and Tuberculosis bacteria.


Leaving a cushy job to founding a startup

Anuja Deora Sanctis

Anuja Deora Sanctis founded The Filter Coffee Co, a digital media outfit that has represented big brands like Starbucks and Godrej.


Mechanised system to combat manual scavenging

JALODBUST

Rakesh Kasba (middle) explaining the working of JALODBUST in Bengaluru

JALODBUST aims to rid the involvement of humans in cleaning septic tanks with its IoT based technology and easy operation.


How this entrepreneur grew his family's shoe business

Asian Footwear

Leaving his online pharmacy startup, Aayush Jindal joined his family’s shoe-manufacturing company Asian Footwear in 2017.


