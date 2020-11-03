[Funding alert] Gaming platform Tamasha.live raises Rs 2.5 Cr from 9Unicorns, Titan Capital & FirstCheque

Tamasha.live, an influencer-led, live social gaming platform has raised seed funding of Rs 2.5 crore from 9Unicorns, Kunal Bahl (Co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal), and Rohit Bansal of Titan Capital and FirstCheque.





The round also saw participation from investors such as PointOne Capital, LivSpace's Co-founder Ramakant Sharma; Ankit Khandelwal, Co-founder of Gromo; Hotstar AVP Aakash Kumar; and several executives Maninder Gulati, Abhishek Hota, and Rishabh Kumar.

The gaming platform plans to use the funding to strengthen its team with cross-functional expertise, invest in building a strong product, and grow its initial user base.

ALSO READ Meet the man behind India's favourite quarantine game Ludo King

Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder and Managing Director – 9Unicorns, said, “Besides its solid offering, the vision and dedication of Tamasha’s founding team clinched the deal for us. Their strategies are aligned with the needs and requirements of this emerging market and the space that they are addressing is ripe for disruption. We are pleased to support a dynamic startup such as theirs and will offer support to their continued growth and success.”





Founded in 2020 by Saurabh Gupta and Siddharth Swarnkar, Tamasha is an influencer-lead live online gaming platform where new-age influencers and content creators will host the games that will have real cash prizes for winners at the cost of a small entry fee.

Saurabh said, “Tamasha aims to disrupt the booming social gaming industry. We aim to give, the new generation of content creators, the power to entertain their fans through live games and also monetize it effectively in new and unique ways; and the backing of leading investors such as 9Unicorns will help us realise that vision.”

Kushal Bhagia, CEO of FirstCheque.vc, added that Tamasha is playing on two booming trends on the Indian internet — real money gaming and influencers, and is addressing a Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) of $5.6 billion in 2021 in India, the brand’s innovative offering is well-equipped to disrupt this high-value space.