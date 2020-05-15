Meet the man behind India's favourite quarantine game Ludo King

Vikash Jaiswal is the Founder-CEO of Gametion Technologies, which hit the bull’s eye amid coronavirus with gaming app Ludo King.









On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Ajay Bijli of PVR decodes the effect of coronavirus on the traditional entertainment industry.









Ratan Tata talks about navigating the COVID-19 crisis, and how entrepreneurs should see this as an opportunity to innovate.









Flipkart employees have come up with simple and innovative products that are being deployed to maintain hygiene at their workplaces.









With millions of people forced to work remotely due to coronavirus, there has been a significant rise in the use of video conferencing apps.









Lavanya Iyer has developed Kynaid, a robotic tool that assists in the speedy recovery of patients and efficient physiotherapy management.





Deepak Gupta, Founding Partner of WEH Ventures





Deepak Gupta, Founding Partner of seed-stage fund WEH Ventures, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on investments and startups.





Credit: AP Solar Works





Indore-based AP Solar Works provides cost-effective, solar rooftop solutions to clients to help them generate electricity.





Ridhima Arora, Founder, Namhya Foods





Ridhima Arora founded Namhya Foods in August 2019 to bridge the gap between tasty food and health, using Ayurveda.





