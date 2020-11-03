MyGov’s Abhishek Singh on paving the way for Indian startups

At TechSparks 2020, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh spoke about championing an innovation-based culture at MyGov, and more.





At TechSparks 2020, Sapna Chadha explained how Google India is addressing challenges faced by Indian SMBs and women entrepreneurs.





Entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant

Naval Ravikant answered a barrage of questions from his views on life to the world of tech, investing, and startups.





At a masterclass in TechSparks 2020, Springworks founder and business head shared insights on building an efficient remote organisation.





The MAKERS India's 'State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship' report reveals women-led tech startups raised 1.43 pc of funding.





At TechSparks 2020, entrepreneurs from Bounce, Rapido, and Dunzo spoke about the shifts in last-mile mobility post-COVID-19.





A YourStory Tech30 Special Mention startup, Bayes Labs helps researchers accelerate drug discovery using data, AI, genomics, and ML.





43-year-old Chandra Sekhar Kundu.

To eliminate malnutrition among children, Chandra Sekhar Kundu set up FEED that feeds 1,000 children across the Sundarbans, and more.





