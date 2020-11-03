MyGov’s Abhishek Singh on paving the way for Indian startups
At TechSparks 2020, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh spoke about championing an innovation-based culture at MyGov, and more.
Google India empowering SMBs, womenpreneurs
At TechSparks 2020, Sapna Chadha explained how Google India is addressing challenges faced by Indian SMBs and women entrepreneurs.
Naval Ravikant answers questions on Twitter
Naval Ravikant answered a barrage of questions from his views on life to the world of tech, investing, and startups.
Slack becoming the new office HQ
At a masterclass in TechSparks 2020, Springworks founder and business head shared insights on building an efficient remote organisation.
'State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship' report
The MAKERS India's 'State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship' report reveals women-led tech startups raised 1.43 pc of funding.
The way ahead in last-mile mobility
At TechSparks 2020, entrepreneurs from Bounce, Rapido, and Dunzo spoke about the shifts in last-mile mobility post-COVID-19.
Accelerating drug discovery through AI
A YourStory Tech30 Special Mention startup, Bayes Labs helps researchers accelerate drug discovery using data, AI, genomics, and ML.
A 43-year-old's mission to FEED India
To eliminate malnutrition among children, Chandra Sekhar Kundu set up FEED that feeds 1,000 children across the Sundarbans, and more.
