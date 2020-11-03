MyGov’s Abhishek Singh on paving the way for Indian startups

By Team YS|3rd Nov 2020
At TechSparks 2020, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh spoke about championing an innovation-based culture at MyGov, and more.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Paving the way for Indian startups 

Techsparks, mygov

At TechSparks 2020, MyGov CEO Abhishek Singh spoke about championing an innovation-based culture at MyGov, and more.


Google India empowering SMBs, womenpreneurs

google

At TechSparks 2020, Sapna Chadha explained how Google India is addressing challenges faced by Indian SMBs and women entrepreneurs.


Naval Ravikant answers questions on Twitter

Naval_Ravikant

Entrepreneur and investor Naval Ravikant

Naval Ravikant answered a barrage of questions from his views on life to the world of tech, investing, and startups.


Slack becoming the new office HQ

Springworks Founder Kartik TechSparks

At a masterclass in TechSparks 2020, Springworks founder and business head shared insights on building an efficient remote organisation.


'State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship' report

Women in Tech

The MAKERS India's 'State of Women in Tech Entrepreneurship' report reveals women-led tech startups raised 1.43 pc of funding. 


The way ahead in last-mile mobility

TechSparks 2020: Last mile mobility

At TechSparks 2020, entrepreneurs from Bounce, Rapido, and Dunzo spoke about the shifts in last-mile mobility post-COVID-19.


Accelerating drug discovery through AI

Bayes Labs

A YourStory Tech30 Special Mention startup, Bayes Labs helps researchers accelerate drug discovery using data, AI, genomics, and ML.


A 43-year-old's mission to FEED India

Chandra Sekhar Kundu

43-year-old Chandra Sekhar Kundu.

To eliminate malnutrition among children, Chandra Sekhar Kundu set up FEED that feeds 1,000 children across the Sundarbans, and more.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Micromax's launches the IN smartphone series with focus on Made in India

Rashi Varshney

Apple's iPhone 12 range starts at Rs 69,900 in India. Here's all you need to know

Rashi Varshney

[Tech30] How a small-town boy from Bihar built a product used at NASA, Uber, and Intel

Ramarko Sengupta

[Tech30 Special Mention] Leveraging AI, CamCom aims to automate quality checks in the warehousing and automotive industries

Shreya Ganguly
Daily Capsule
MyGov’s Abhishek Singh on paving the way for Indian startups
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Micromax's launches the IN smartphone series with focus on Made in India

Rashi Varshney

Flipkart acquires mobile gaming startup Mech Mocha

Thimmaya Poojary

India's proxy battle for Southeast Asian tech

Shauraya Bhutani

[Funding alert] Gaming platform Tamasha.live raises Rs 2.5 Cr from 9Unicorns, Titan Capital & FirstCheque

Rashi Varshney

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS

[Funding alert] Reverse logistics startup Bizlog Value Chain raises Rs 12Cr in Pre-Series A round

Trisha Medhi