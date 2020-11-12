Paytm partners with Uber India to offer postpaid service to riders

Financial services major Paytm on Wednesday said it had partnered with Uber India to extend its postpaid service to riders.

With this integration, users will be able to pay for their Uber rides through their Paytm Postpaid account, enabling commuters to shift from cash to postpaid service, a statement said.

Paytm already has a long-standing partnership with Uber with its payment gateway allowing Uber riders to make instant payments from Paytm Wallet, Paytm UPI, and cards.





To avail this new facility, registered users can pay through the Paytm app with funds from their activated postpaid account after completion of a trip. The users can repay later by paying their Paytm Postpaid bill which is generated on a monthly basis.

Uber rolls out new payment feature

Bhavesh Gupta, CEO, Paytm Lending, said, "We are excited to extend our long-term association with Uber India and enable its commuters to benefit from the convenience of Paytm Postpaid services. This partnership is another step towards our mission of empowering common Indians to avail of easy credit, whenever required."

Paytm Postpaid services can be availed for a range of use cases - from daily purchases of groceries, milk, and other home essentials from kiranas to high value shopping at popular retail destinations such as Reliance Fresh, Haldiram, Apollo Pharmacy, Croma, and Shoppers Stop among others.

Additionally, it has been extended to various bill payment facilities available on Paytm, shopping on Paytm Mall, and online payments at internet apps such as Uber, Myntra, Lenskart, Gaana, Pepperfry, HungerBox, Patanjali, Spencer's among others.

Commenting about this latest integration, Abhilekh Kumar, Head, Business Development, Uber India & South Asia, said, “We applaud Paytm for extending this postpaid service of riding now and paying later to our users. This further expands the range of safe, digital payment options available to our riders, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. With this latest integration, we hope to promote better, safer, and more convenient digital transactions and reduce cash dependency on our platform.”





