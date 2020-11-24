PM Modi holds virtual meet with states over COVID-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted via video conferencing with chief ministers of states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to review the COVID-19 situation.





The leaders attending the meeting include Home Minister Amit Shah, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani.





The prime minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation.

While the national daily COVID-19 case count has remained below 50,000 for some time, several urban centres have witnessed a surge, resulting in the enforcement of several measures, including curfews in some cities.

Later in the day, the prime minister will also hold a virtual meeting with chief ministers and other representatives of states and union territories via video conferencing to discuss the vaccine distribution strategy.





The central government has also been putting in place measures for quick and effective distribution of coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available.

Five vaccine candidates are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which four are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II trials.

India saw 37,975 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 91.77 lakh, while the recoveries crossed 86 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.





The country has conducted over 13.36 crore tests so far to detect COVID-19 cases, including 10,99,545 in a day, while the cumulative positivity rate in the country is sustained at low levels and the daily positivity rate has fallen below four percent, the health ministry said on Tuesday.





On an average, more than 10 lakh daily tests have ensured that the cumulative positivity rate is sustained at low levels, the ministry underlined, adding that it is presently following a downward trajectory.





The tests per million (TPM) figure has increased to 96,871, it highlighted.





India's testing infrastructure has seen a significant boost with 2,134 laboratories across the country currently.





In line with its commitment to conduct more than 10 lakh tests per day, 10,99,545 samples were tested in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.