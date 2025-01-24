﻿FusionCharts﻿founder and CEO Pallav Nadhani has joined ﻿Presentations.AI﻿as the Co-Founder. The Bengauluru-based startup offers an AI-powered tool to help users create and share professional presentations.

“Excited to announce my role as Co-Founder at Presentations.AI! After 20 years of building products that help people communicate with data, we're reimagining visual communication itself.

Building from India has always been my pride. With FusionCharts, we showed world-class developer tools could emerge from India. Now with Presentations.AI, we're crafting the future of visual communication,” said Pallav Nadhani, in a post on X.

Founded in 2018 by Sumanth Raghavendra, Co-founder of The Ken, and Ravi Kasthuri, Presentation AI offers an AI-powered platform that helps users create visually appealing presentations from prompts, documents, PDFs, videos, or existing PowerPoint files. Its advanced tools also offer access to numerous templates and themes, allowing users to create slides customised to their content.

"In just one year, we've scaled to three million users and achieved multi-million dollar profitability. Proof that sustainable, efficient growth is possible even in today's market," Nadhani added.

Nadhani had founded SaaS platform FusionCharts in 2002, which was later acquired by US-based business software firm Idera Inc. for an undisclosed amount.

FusionCharts specialises in helping developers to create visually engaging and user-friendly dashboards for web and mobile applications. Its product suite included FusionCharts Suite XT, FusionTime, and FusionExport, offering a range of over 100 interactive charts and more than 2,000 data-driven maps.

The platform catered to over 28,000+ customers and 800,000+ developers across 118 countries, with a client base that included over 85% of Fortune 500 companies.

“Exceptional partnerships often emerge in unexpected ways. Today marks a special milestone as we welcome Pallav Nadhani as Co-Founder at Presentations.AI. A year ago, Pallav's decision to join us as Head of Product brought proven expertise - his success with FusionCharts ($10M ARR, trusted by 85% of Fortune 500) demonstrated his ability to build category-defining products in a sustainable manner,” said Raghavendra, CEO and Founder of Presentations.AI in a LinkedIn post.