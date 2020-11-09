PM inaugurates projects worth Rs 614 crore for Varanasi, asks people to promote 'local for Diwali'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a fervent appeal to people to promote 'local for Diwali' big time and buy local products this festival season, saying it will give a new boost to the economy.





While inaugurating and laying foundation of various projects worth Rs 614 crore for his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi via video conferencing, he said buying local products will not only strengthen local identity but will also brighten up Diwali for those who make them.





Extending festival greetings to the people, he said, "You are seeing today that along with vocal for local, the mantra of local for Diwali is resonating everywhere."

"Celebrating Diwali with local will give a new boost to the economy. I would like to say to the people of Varanasi and all countrymen that promote 'local for Diwali' big time," he said.

"When every person will buy local products with pride, will talk about local products, hail them and take the message to others that our local products are so good, this message will go far," PM Modi said.





"Going for local doesn't mean only purchasing 'diya' but everything you use in Diwali. It will encourage those making them," the prime minister said and added on a lighter note that by going local he doesn't mean "throwing things you have bought already in the River Ganga".





He said Varanasi is witnessing all-round development in all sectors and this is giving a new identity to the city.

"The development in Varanasi is not only helping the people of Purvanchal, who now will not have to go to Delhi for their works, but also helping people from other parts of the country," he added.

Earlier, the prime minister laid the foundation stone of various development projects for Varanasi, including those related to agriculture, tourism and infrastructure worth Rs 614 crore.

The prime minister also interacted with locals during the event through video conferencing. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was present on the occasion.





The projects inaugurated include upgradation of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital Ramnagar, sewerage related works, infrastructure facilities for protection and conservation of cows, a housing complex for players in Sampurnanand Stadium, multipurpose seed storehouse, and Sarnath Light and Sound show.





During the event, the prime minister also laid the foundation stone for projects including redevelopment of Dashashwamedh Ghat and Khidkiya Ghat, barracks for PAC police force, upgradation of the multi-purpose hall in Girija Devi Sanskritik Sankul, repair work of roads in the city, and development of tourist places.