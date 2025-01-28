SaaS firm Atomicwork raises $25M in Series A funding led by Khosla Ventures, Z47

﻿Atomicwork﻿, an agentic service management solutions provider for enterprise IT, has raised $25 million in Series A funding round led by ﻿Khosla Ventures﻿ and Z47, with participation from Battery Ventures, ﻿Blume Ventures﻿, and ﻿Peak XV Partners﻿.

The company will use the fresh capital to scale and deploy its enterprise AI agents, invest in go-to-market expansion, and fuel product development.

It said in a statement that the capital infusion will accelerate the firm’s mission to transform IT service management with its AI-native platform, enabling businesses to modernise operations and drive growth.

"We are pioneering agentic service management to transform how companies manage their IT workflows and enterprise services. This investment is a significant milestone, validating our vision of a future where smarter IT teams drive business growth and companies are empowered by technology, not bogged down by it," said Vijay Rayapati, Co-founder and CEO of Atomicwork.

Several global firms such as Zuora and Pepper Money use Atomicwork to empower their teams with seamless service, intelligent automation, and actionable insights, driving productivity and transforming their digital workplace experience.

“Atomicwork’s AI agents can autonomously handle everyday IT services, and employees can then focus on actually growing the business. This is the AI innovation that large organisations need to radically transform how they work,” said Kanu Gulati of Khosla Ventures.

With global operations expanding and digital systems proliferating, traditional IT service management tools are struggling to keep up. Legacy systems have fallen short of meeting the demands of modern businesses.

Atomicwork addresses this challenge with its agentic service management platform, which combines an enterprise knowledge graph with agentic AI. This solution reduces the workload on IT teams, enabling them to focus on strategic business priorities rather than routine processes.

The platform helps streamline enterprise workflows by resolving incidents in real-time and enabling self-healing systems.

"Atomicwork has built a remarkable team and proven technology, and we’ve witnessed firsthand how they’re transforming IT service management for global businesses. Their potential is immense to redefine the future of enterprise IT with Agentic AI. Having been part of their journey since the seed round, we’re thrilled to continue our partnership and support their next phase of growth,” said Pranay Desai, Managing Director at Z47.

Founded in 2022 by Vijay Rayapati, Kiran Darisi and Parsuram Vijayasankar, Atomicwork has offices in Singapore and India.

"Enterprise IT is undergoing a radical transformation and Atomicwork’s agentic service management platform is in a great position to innovate in this space. We are excited to be a part of the company’s journey as it continues to scale and innovate for enterprise IT teams," said Neeraj Agrawal, General Partner at Battery Ventures.

Rayapati previously founded Minjar, which was acquired by Nutanix in 2018, where he held the position of VP and GM. Darisi and Vijayasankar played pivotal roles as part of the founding team at Freshworks, contributing to its growth from a startup to a publicly traded company.