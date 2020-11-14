Reliance to invest $50M in Bill Gates' Breakthrough Energy Ventures

By Press Trust of India|14th Nov 2020
The oil-telecom-to-retail conglomerate said it has "entered into a definitive agreement, for making a capital contribution, up to $50 million, in Breakthrough Energy Ventures II, L.P. (BEV), a limited partnership, newly incorporated under the Delaware State Laws, United States of America."
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Reliance Industries has invested $50 million in Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate change company owned by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.


In a filing to stock exchanges, Reliance said it will make the investment in tranches over the next eight to 10 years.

"The capital contribution commitment of $50 million constitutes 5.75 percent of the size of the fund contemplated at present," the company said.

The transaction is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).


The oil-telecom-to-retail conglomerate said it has "entered into a definitive agreement, for making a capital contribution, up to $50 million, in Breakthrough Energy Ventures II, L.P. (BEV), a limited partnership, newly incorporated under the Delaware State Laws, United States of America."


Breakthrough Energy Ventures is attempting to find solutions to the climate crisis through breakthrough energy and agriculture technologies. It will invest the funds raised, to support innovation in clean energy solutions.


"The said investment will be made in tranches over the next 8-10 years," it said.


BEV, the filing said, seeks to find solutions to the climate crisis by flexibly investing to develop breakthrough energy and agriculture technologies.

"BEV will invest the funds raised from the investors to support innovation in clean energy solutions. The results of these efforts would have significant relevance for India and are expected to benefit the entire mankind and also provide good returns to the investors."
ecommerce, reliance, mukesh ambani

Mukesh Ambani

ALSO READ

[Funding alert] Smart energy IoT startup 75F raises $18M led by Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Oil and Gas Climate Initiative

Earlier this year, Bengaluru-based edtech startup Embibe raised funding of Rs 89.91 crore from existing investor and shareholder Reliance Industries.


At a premium of Rs 1,000 per share, a total of 8,99,198 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference (CCCP) shares were allotted to the shareholder, according to the company's RoC filings.


The company had invested also rupee equivalent of $180 million in the startup over a period of three years.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS

How MoEngage, powered by AWS, is processing 1 trillion data points monthly to drive insight-led customer engagement

Team YS

How Motilal Oswal continues to garner the trust of lakhs of investors with its extensive research capabilities since 1987

Team YS

Zomato raises $195M in funding from 6 investors, valuation touches $3.6B

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Will this Diwali light hopes of recovery for MSMEs in India?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[TechSparks 2020] Gaming can create 10 lakh jobs in India in the next 5 years, says Nazara Technologies’ Manish Agarwal

Sindhu Kashyaap

Zomato raises $195M in funding from 6 investors, valuation touches $3.6B

Press Trust of India

How MoEngage, powered by AWS, is processing 1 trillion data points monthly to drive insight-led customer engagement

Team YS

From launch to growth: how sisters Tanvi and Disha Singla bootstrapped Supreme Incubator to help startups succeed

Madanmohan Rao

[Jobs Roundup] Can build edtech products? Join the growing market with these openings

Shreya Ganguly

[TechSparks 2020] What makes India a booming market for new-age D2C brands?

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

15

Nov

Local Startups Meet (LSM)

Airmeet (Virtual Events Platform)

View Details