[Funding alert] Edtech startup Embibe raises Rs 90 Cr from Reliance Industries

Earlier, Reliance Industries had invested rupee equivalent of $180 million in edtech startup Embibe over a period of three years.

By Sampath Putrevu
4th Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based edtech startup Embibe raised funding of Rs 89.91 crore from existing investor and shareholder Reliance Industries.


At a premium of Rs 1,000 per share, a total of 8,99,198 cumulative compulsorily convertible preference (CCCP) shares were allotted to the shareholder, according to the company's RoC filings.


Earlier, Reliance Industries had invested rupee equivalent of $180 million in the startup over a period of three years. A part of it was towards acquiring a stake of 72.69 percent from Embibe's existing investors. The transaction, which was subject to customary closing conditions, was one of the biggest in the Indian education and deep technology space at the time.


Speaking on the Embibe deal earlier, Akash Ambani, Director of Reliance Jio, said,


"The investment in Embibe underlines Reliance’s commitment to growing the education sector in India and the world, and making education accessible to the widest possible group of students by deploying technology. Reliance aims to connect over 1.9 million schools and 58,000 universities across India with technology."


Embibe

Aditi Avasthi, Founder and CEO, Embibe.

Also Read

The inside story behind Reverie's acquisition by Reliance


The education platform leverages data analytics to deliver personalised learning outcomes for students. It uses analytics and technology to capture student weaknesses centred on critical exam performance metrics like speed, accuracy, time management, attempt planning, stamina, and also addresses psychological factors like confidence.


While there have been several learning platforms over the years, Embibe’s focus has been on deep technology and product innovation. 


In December 2019, Embibe, under the proprietary name Indiavidual Learning Private Limited, announced that it picked up equity shares in Bengaluru-based K12 startup Funtoot (eDreams Edusoft). The deal was capped at Rs 71.64 crore in cash, which holds for 90.5 percent in the equity share capital of Funtoot.


The proposal accounts for Embibe making a further acquisition of Funtoot's equity shares, up to Rs 10, provided the startup achieved its agreed-upon milestones. The follow-up acquisition is expected to be completed by December 2021, and Embibe's shareholding will thereafter increase to 100 percent of the equity share capital.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Reliance Jio becomes India's largest telecom network; posts 62.5 pc growth in profits


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] AR Rahman-backed Qyuki secures $3.5M from Info Edge

Debolina Biswas

WeWork hires Sandeep Mathrani as its new CEO

Press Trust of India

Deepinder Goyal is ordering food from this Delhi-based startup, and no it’s not Zomato

Rashi Varshney

On World Cancer Day, here are 5 inspirational quotes by celebrity cancer survivors

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
What's next in products, tech, design? Decode at Future of Work
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Truecaller crosses 200M monthly users, targets IPO in three years

Sohini Mitter

Angel investor Raj Mashruwala joins Prime Venture Partners, says startups should focus on profitability

Tarush Bhalla

Happy Birthday, Facebook: 16 facts you didn’t know about Mark Zuckerberg’s billion-dollar company

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] AR Rahman-backed Qyuki secures $3.5M from Info Edge

Debolina Biswas

Microsoft to collaborate with Assam govt to support startup ecosystem

Press Trust of India

Niti Aayog suggests using blockchain to resolve biz, governance process inefficiencies

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore