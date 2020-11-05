Top takeaways from Sequoia's Shailendra Singh's talk at TechSparks 2020
- +0
- +0
Shailendra Singh on building emerging markets
Sequoia Capital’s Shailendra Singh talks about building enduring companies and how founders can stay ahead.
What investors look for in a startup pitch
At TechSparks 2020, Anup Jain, Managing Partner of Orios Venture Partners, talks about what investors look for in a startup pitch.
'Ubersing' the airline industry
FlyNava Technologies, a YourStory Tech30 special mentions startup, is introducing real-time pricing solutions for airlines.
Providing coworking spaces beyond metros
Coworking startup S.PACE provides low-rent office spaces in Indore, Bhopal, and Raipur, and runs an incubation centre for startups.
Preparing healthcare sector beyond COVID-19
Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO and Director of C-CAMP, on how innovations are going to predict and prepare for future health crises.
Enabling conversations around women's health
Mumbai-based Chicnutrix has created an online community, encouraging women to discuss any topic related to their health.
The role of palliative care in India
Rumana Hamied, the Managing Trustee of Cipla Foundation, outlines the role of palliative care for the critically ill.
Ayurveda through ecommerce
Add Veda, backed by Olympic sharpshooter Abhinav Bindra, offers over 34 products through its website and other ecommerce platforms.
Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!
- +0
- +0