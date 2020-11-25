How Shopmatic grew during COVID-19; Inside Telangana's tech startup ecosystem

By Team YS|25th Nov 2020
Shopmatic expanded its offerings to Kirana stores during COVID-19. It crossed 5 lakh merchants globally and showed 200 pc growth.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Charting Shopmatic's growth during COVID-19

Shopmatic

Shopmatic expanded its offerings to Kirana stores during COVID-19. It crossed 5 lakh merchants globally and showed 200 pc growth.


Inside Telangana's tech startup ecosystem

TechSparks 2020 UK India

At TechSparks 2020, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Govt of Telangana revealed how Telangana is empowering its tech ecosystem.


From coding at 8 to building a blockchain startup

Techie Tuesday-

Richard Brown

Richard Brown began coding when was 8 years old. After spending 15 years at IBM, he built an enterprise blockchain platform, R3.


upGrad acquires The Gate Academy

upGrad

L-R: Mayank Kumar and Ronnie Screwvala. Co-Founders UpGrad

Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar's upGrad plans to invest Rs 100 crore into The Gate Academy and develop 20,000 hours of content.


Connecting people to play sports

Hudle

Hudle's founder Suhail

Hudle believes in social networking with sports and is now expanding to cities outside Delhi-NCR and Mumbai during the pandemic.


Building a multilingual expert learning platform

learning platform

Deepshikha Kumar, Founder of SpeakIn

Founded in 2016 by by Deepshikha Kumar, SpeakIn has raised funds from former KPMG CEO Richard Rekhy and Homage Ventures.


An eco-friendly stove for rural India

Stove

Neelam is a multifuel stove that promotes green energy, is more efficient, and emits less carbon monoxide than an average stove.


How Mad Over Donuts stays relevant

Mad Over Donuts

Started in 2008, Mad Over Donuts (MOD) has stayed relevant despite international competition and doughnuts not being popular. 


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Twitter-like 'Swadeshi social network' Tooter launches; PM Modi, Virat Kohli, other celebs join

Sohini Mitter

Backed by Unacademy founders, this edtech startup is democratising software development education in India

Debolina Biswas

‘If data is the new oil, machine learning is the refinery’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

Tata Group buyout of Bigbasket could close by the end of the month; Alibaba may exit: CNBC

Aparajita Saxena
Daily Capsule
How Shopmatic grew during COVID-19; Inside Telangana's tech startup ecosystem
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

‘If data is the new oil, machine learning is the refinery’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

How this unicorn founder uses war tactics to stay ahead of competition

Ramarko Sengupta

What if you could learn finance while watching a movie? Rahul Ghose tells us how MoneyFLIX is revolutionising the financial education space

Apoorva Puranik

[YS Learn] Leadership amidst crisis means embracing change, constantly innovating: Manoj Kohli of Softbank

Sindhu Kashyaap

Sequoia Capital India announces fourth cohort of 17 early-stage startups under Surge programme

Sindhu Kashyaap

Despite COVID-19, this VC firm is busy with more funding deals and new initiatives

Thimmaya Poojary

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter