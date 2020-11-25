How Shopmatic grew during COVID-19; Inside Telangana's tech startup ecosystem
Charting Shopmatic's growth during COVID-19
Shopmatic expanded its offerings to Kirana stores during COVID-19. It crossed 5 lakh merchants globally and showed 200 pc growth.
Inside Telangana's tech startup ecosystem
At TechSparks 2020, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Govt of Telangana revealed how Telangana is empowering its tech ecosystem.
From coding at 8 to building a blockchain startup
Richard Brown began coding when was 8 years old. After spending 15 years at IBM, he built an enterprise blockchain platform, R3.
upGrad acquires The Gate Academy
Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar's upGrad plans to invest Rs 100 crore into The Gate Academy and develop 20,000 hours of content.
Connecting people to play sports
Hudle believes in social networking with sports and is now expanding to cities outside Delhi-NCR and Mumbai during the pandemic.
Building a multilingual expert learning platform
Founded in 2016 by by Deepshikha Kumar, SpeakIn has raised funds from former KPMG CEO Richard Rekhy and Homage Ventures.
An eco-friendly stove for rural India
Neelam is a multifuel stove that promotes green energy, is more efficient, and emits less carbon monoxide than an average stove.
How Mad Over Donuts stays relevant
Started in 2008, Mad Over Donuts (MOD) has stayed relevant despite international competition and doughnuts not being popular.
