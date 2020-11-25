How Shopmatic grew during COVID-19; Inside Telangana's tech startup ecosystem

Shopmatic expanded its offerings to Kirana stores during COVID-19. It crossed 5 lakh merchants globally and showed 200 pc growth.





At TechSparks 2020, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Govt of Telangana revealed how Telangana is empowering its tech ecosystem.





Richard Brown

Richard Brown began coding when was 8 years old. After spending 15 years at IBM, he built an enterprise blockchain platform, R3.





L-R: Mayank Kumar and Ronnie Screwvala. Co-Founders UpGrad

Ronnie Screwvala and Mayank Kumar's upGrad plans to invest Rs 100 crore into The Gate Academy and develop 20,000 hours of content.





Hudle's founder Suhail

Hudle believes in social networking with sports and is now expanding to cities outside Delhi-NCR and Mumbai during the pandemic.





Deepshikha Kumar, Founder of SpeakIn

Founded in 2016 by by Deepshikha Kumar, SpeakIn has raised funds from former KPMG CEO Richard Rekhy and Homage Ventures.





Neelam is a multifuel stove that promotes green energy, is more efficient, and emits less carbon monoxide than an average stove.





Started in 2008, Mad Over Donuts (MOD) has stayed relevant despite international competition and doughnuts not being popular.





