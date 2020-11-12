[TechSparks 2020] Key steps needed to help Indian app makers build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’

In 2018, India witnessed 12.3 billion app downloads. Moreover, COVID-19 further expanded India’s digital footprint and app ecosystem.





Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapMyIndia, said that people (all over the world) are realising that Indian technology, Indian entrepreneurs and apps are actually world-class with global standards.





In a roundtable discussion titled ‘AppNirbhar Bharat: Installing a robust Made in India app ecosystem’ at TechSparks 2020, YourStory’s flagship event, Rohan said that today, India’s app ecosystem is not only building to meet domestic needs, but also building solutions for the world.





Shreyas Srinivasan, Founder of Paytm Insider, further added that apps are being used for everything from selling clothes to cars, food and medicine. He said that the app ecosystem is important for the Indian economy to flourish and thrive.

Becoming ‘AppNirbhar’

“Pick anything to build an app,” Shreyas said on how to build an ‘AppNirbhar Bharat’.





He added that the scope for building digital products in India is immense, “The gateway to a consumer is through an application...there is massive opportunity in financial inclusion.”





He said that developers need to constantly ask themselves how well they know their customer or how well they understand their pain points.





According to Shreyas, the integration of API and deeptech technologies can ease the process of making apps that quickly solve people’s problems.

Both he and Rohan agreed that Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) and technology companies collaborating with large, traditional businesses will play a huge role in helping India build for the world.

Ramarko Sengupta, Senior Editor, YourStory (R) with Shreyas Srinivasan, Founder of Paytm Insider (L) and Rohan Verma, CEO and Executive Director of MapMyIndia (D)

Data security and breach

Data security has become a huge concern in today’s time. This concern has even gripped companies like social media platform Facebook. Rohan said that while apps are driving the world, the government needs to address the issue of data misuse.





Shreyas added that the government needs to frame policies around data security keeping in mind the following:





India’s young population





Educate Indians how data is collected and used.





Make sure the data that is collected does not go beyond India.





Indian rules should apply incase data is going in the hands of foreign companies

