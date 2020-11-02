TechSparks 2020: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ratan Tata, and other key speakers

With TechSparks – YourStory’s flagship entrepreneurship event – we’ve harnessed the power of storytelling to empower connections, conversations, and collaborations that matter, so that together we may move forward in this mission to build from India for the world and catalyse impact that matters.





In its first virtual, all-immersive, and global avatar, TechSparks 2020 reflected the new normal we are all stepping into.





As we wrap up this year's TechSparks, here are the key highlights from the five-day event.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at TechSparks 2020

Ravi Shankar Prasad spotlighted the role of startups in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the potential of new-age economy, and more.





Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on the need for open dialogue between the government and the people.





Ratan Tata urged startups and the youth to measure success by the difference one can make to humanity and the universe.





YourStory presents its annual list of handpicked Tech30 startups - 30 young and promising startups with high potential.





Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of edtech unicorn BYJU'S in talks with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, during TechSparks 2020

Byju Raveendran said that there are several problems in edtech and now is the perfect time for more startups to disrupt the market.





Sequoia Capital MD Shailendra Singh in conversation with Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2020

Sequoia Capital MD Shailendra Singh spilled the beans on what keeps the VC agile, inspired, and successful.





John Chambers, ex-Cisco CEO, on what it takes to be a leader as a CEO or startup founder in a tough dynamic.





Sridhar Vembu highlighted that innovators needed to focus on building foundational technology to create great companies.

Quote of the day:

"Let us not forget, today India’s digital story is being globally talked about. Indian IT professionals are being globally appreciated."

- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology