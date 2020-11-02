TechSparks 2020: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, Ratan Tata, and other key speakers

By Team YS|2nd Nov 2020
TechSparks 2020 reflected the new normal we are all stepping into. As we wrap up this year's event, here are the key highlights from the five-day event.
With TechSparks – YourStory’s flagship entrepreneurship event – we’ve harnessed the power of storytelling to empower connections, conversations, and collaborations that matter, so that together we may move forward in this mission to build from India for the world and catalyse impact that matters.


In its first virtual, all-immersive, and global avatar, TechSparks 2020 reflected the new normal we are all stepping into. 


As we wrap up this year's TechSparks, here are the key highlights from the five-day event.

techsparks

Ravi Shankar Prasad delivers keynote address

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at TechSparks 2020

Ravi Shankar Prasad spotlighted the role of startups in Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the potential of new-age economy, and more.


Nirmala Sitharaman lauds businesses for resilience

Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stressed on the need for open dialogue between the government and the people.


Ratan Tata delivers a timeless closing keynote

Ratan Tata, TechSparks 2020

Ratan Tata urged startups and the youth to measure success by the difference one can make to humanity and the universe.


YourStory unveils Tech30 2020 startups

Tech30 2020

YourStory presents its annual list of handpicked Tech30 startups - 30 young and promising startups with high potential.


Never a better time to enter edtech

Byju session

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO of edtech unicorn BYJU'S in talks with Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO of YourStory, during TechSparks 2020

Byju Raveendran said that there are several problems in edtech and now is the perfect time for more startups to disrupt the market.


How Sequoia lives founders' dreams

Sequoia Shailendra TechSparks

Sequoia Capital MD Shailendra Singh in conversation with Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2020

Sequoia Capital MD Shailendra Singh spilled the beans on what keeps the VC agile, inspired, and successful.


Being a leader in a tough dynamic

John Chambers Live

John Chambers, ex-Cisco CEO, on what it takes to be a leader as a CEO or startup founder in a tough dynamic. 


Growing the ecosystem and creating jobs

Sridhar Vembu, TechSparks 2020, Zoho Corp

Sridhar Vembu highlighted that innovators needed to focus on building foundational technology to create great companies.

Quote of the day:

"Let us not forget, today India’s digital story is being globally talked about. Indian IT professionals are being globally appreciated."

- Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology

