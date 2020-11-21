The week that was: from Zerodha's Kite revolution to understanding upGrad's product roadmap

By Vishal Krishna|21st Nov 2020
This week, we also bring you the journey of Laks Srini of Zenefits and why MakeMyTrip’s Deep Kalra believes India has several ideas that can be funded.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

What makes a techie? Let's ask Laks Srini, the Co-founder and CTO of ZeroDown, who still codes every day. Coding, which translates into being hands-on and involves working on something new each day, came naturally to him. “There was no point at which I felt that I should pursue engineering or computer science. I found coding and programming fun,” he says.


In 2013, he co-founded cloud-based HRtech startup Zenefits, along with Parker Conrad. The award-winning people operations platform that makes it easy for small and mid-sized companies to manage employee documents, HR, benefits, payroll, time, and attendance.

Techie Tuesday - Laks Srini

Laks Srini, Co-founder and CTO, Zerodown

Tech and product are synonymous with the problem that the startup is solving. But what does it take to ship a product? upGrad thows some light on how to do it.


Though edtech seems to be the flavour of the season, the idea of helping people upskill themselves came to Mayank Kumar, Ronnie Screwvala, and Phalgun Kompalli in 2015. Later in 2020, Rohit Dhar and Puneet Tanwar joined the core team at upGrad. Recently, in June 2020, it earmarked an outlay of Rs 150 crore to expand courses offered through its platform, acquisitions and partnerships, and announced its collaboration with Jamia Hamdard University and OP Jindal Global University.


And good products need to be funded.


MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra, who is also an active angel investor in startups, believes there is ample money out there to fund good ideas and entrepreneurs in India, even as the economy reels under the heavy impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

deep kalra

MakeMyTrip Founder Deep Kalra believes the future of India's startup economy is 'super bright'.

“I clearly think India will have a very bright future going forward, COVID-19 or not, because of the quality of entrepreneurs who are coming up and ample availability of money. So for good entrepreneurs and good quality plans etc, I think there's ample money, there's no dearth of it,” Deep told YourStory Founder and CEO, Shradha Sharma, in late August.


He highlighted how there are “so many stories” of startups that have come up with a new idea and in just a couple of years, have managed to become a “force to reckon with” – both in the B2C (business-to-consumer) and B2B (business-to-business) space.


Now, we’ll end the wrap with the much talked-about unicorn, Zerodha.


Zerodha’s biggest contribution lies in the fact that it brought trading to the fingertips of the common man like never before. In that sense, it is to online stockbroking in India what Flipkart was to ecommerce. Zerodha appeals to both beginners and seasoned traders through its bouquet of user-centric products, one of which is Kite — its flagship trading and investment platform.


Kite has existed since 2015. However, its app version, Kite Mobile, launched in 2019. Founder Nithin Kamath recently revealed that Demat account openings on Zerodha hit the roof during the lockdown. Needless to say, Kite’s availability as a multilingual app enabling first-time traders may have had a role to play in it.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Stay connected with your Mercedes E-Class with the Me Connect app

Jerlin Justus

What made Elon Musk approach former Tesla CIO Jay Vijayan twice in 12 months?

Debolina Biswas

Don’t let a good crisis go to waste: experts discuss the future of work post-COVID at BTS2020

Debolina Biswas

[The Turning Point] Apartment management startup MyGate was started to solve security problems faced by households

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
It's India's moment, says Amazon India Country Head Amit Agarwal at Bengaluru Tech Summit
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Indian startups getting ready for IPO window, says Sequoia Capital's Rajan Anandan

Thimmaya Poojary

Don’t let a good crisis go to waste: experts discuss the future of work post-COVID at BTS2020

Debolina Biswas

How India can reposition its brand and see significant growth by taking advantage of technologies

Diya Koshy George

How India and the UK are collaborating for a sustainable future

Diya Koshy George

How vanishing virtual boundaries are powering cross-border innovation

Team YS

Driven by diversity, secularity, failure: Entrepreneur and Author Avi Jorisch shares how Israeli innovations are changing the world

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

22

Nov

Communique'-XIMB

XIMB ( Online )

View Details