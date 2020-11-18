Twitter launches fleets, disappearing tweets that vanish in a day

By Press Trust of India|18th Nov 2020
Twitter's new fleets feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook stories and Snapchat's snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours, called fleets, globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook , and Instagram that already have disappearing posts.

The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls fleets because of their fleeting nature, are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

Fleets can't be retweeted and they won't have likes. People can respond to them, but the replies show up as direct messages to the original tweeter, not as a public response, turning any back-and-forth into a private conversation instead of a public discussion.


Twitter tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, before rolling it out globally.


Fleets are a lower pressure way to communicate fleeting thoughts as opposed to permanent tweets, Joshua Harris, Twitter Design Director, and Sam Haveson, Twitter Product Manager, said in a blog post.


The news comes the same day Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced questions from a Senate Judiciary Committee about how they handled disinformation surrounding the presidential election. Both sites have stepped up action taken against disinformation.


Zuckerberg and Dorsey promised lawmakers last month that they would aggressively guard their platforms from being manipulated by foreign governments or used to incite violence around the election results and they followed through with high-profile steps that angered Trump and his supporters.

The new feature is reminiscent of Instagram and Facebook stories and Snapchat's snaps, which let users post short-lived photos and messages. Such features are increasingly popular with social media users looking for smaller groups and and more private chats. 
Twitter

ALSO READ

[YS Learn] How Silicon Valley companies like Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube ‘Hook’ you

In another development, Ministry of Electronics and IT on November 9, issued a notice to Twitter for showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir instead of the Union Territory of Ladakh, according to IT ministry sources.


In the notice sent to the Global Vice President of Twitter, the ministry asserted that showing Leh as part of Jammu and Kashmir was a deliberate attempt by the micro-blogging platform to undermine the will of sovereign Parliament of India, which had declared Ladakh as a Union Territory with its headquarter in Leh.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The Mobile Finance Report 2020: Get the key insights you need to propel your fintech business

Team YS

[Startup Bharat] How Jaipur-based iAssure is giving new life to people in smaller towns

Vishal Krishna

[TechSparks 2020] Monk Entertainment co-founders map the most effective influencer marketing strategies for your business

Bhavya Kaushal

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Paytm's mission to become India’s first super-app; Actor Rana Daggubati launches YouTube Channel South Bay
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Online insurance platform Turtlemint raises $30M led by GGV Capital

Trisha Medhi

Amazon opens online pharmacy, shaking up another industry

Press Trust of India

MPL sets up Rs 37 Cr fund for Indian game developers, studios

Press Trust of India

Government will leave no stone unturned to make India preferred global investment destination: PM Modi

Press Trust of India

‘The future of live sport is streaming’ – 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Madanmohan Rao

[TechSparks 2020] Be quick, clear, and flexible: how businesses can adopt digitisation amidst COVID-19

Anju Ann Mathew

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle Across India

22

Nov

Communique'-XIMB

XIMB ( Online )

View Details