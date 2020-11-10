WhatsApp rolls out new shopping button, here's how to shop via chat

WhatsApp shopping button, which was announced last month is now live, announced the Facebook-owned company. The new shopping button will enable buyers to discover a business’ catalogue on WhatsApp itself, and will help businesses to increase sales.





WhatsApp said that the global pandemic has made clear that businesses need fast and efficient ways to service their customers and make sales, and it has become a simple and convenient resource at this time.

According to instant messaging major, more than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 40 million people view a business’ catalogue each month – including more than three million in India.

WhatsApp highlighted that a recent Harris Poll survey revealed that 76 percent of adults in India said that they are more likely to do business with/purchase from a company that they contact via messaging than the one they cannot.





"That is why we are rolling out a new shopping button on WhatsApp to make it easier for people to discover a business’ catalogue so they know what goods or services it offers," read the statement.

Here is how the new button works

Previously, people had to click into the business’ profile to see if the business had a catalogue. Now, the users will see a shopping button next to the business account’s profile.





When a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalogue so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap.

The new shopping button is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, simply tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call.





WhatsApp has also shared that it hopes to be the one stop destination for shopping where a user can check out the product, message the seller, eventually buy the product and make payment for the same.





The user would get all order details on WhatsApp itself without ever having to leave the platform at all. The company also shared a video (see below) on what is ahead of shopping at WhatsApp.