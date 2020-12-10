Airbnb prices shares at $68 ahead of IPO

By Press Trust of India|10th Dec 2020
Starting Thursday, the shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ABNB. Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest US IPO this year, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs.
Thirteen years after its founders first rented air mattresses in their San Francisco apartment, Airbnb is making its long-awaited stock market debut.


The home-sharing company priced its shares at $68 a piece late on Wednesday, giving it an overall value of $47 billion, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction who was not authorized to speak because the amount had not yet been made public.

Starting Thursday, the shares will trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol ABNB. Airbnb raised $3.7 billion in the offering, making it the largest US IPO this year, according to Renaissance Capital, which tracks IPOs.

Airbnb had initially set a price range of $44 to $50 for its shares, but raised that to a range of $56 to $60 earlier this week, indicating rising investor demand.


Airbnb's listing comes a day after another San Francisco-based company, DoorDash, soared through its initial public offering.


Its stock jumped 85.8 percent to close at $189.51 after the company priced shares at $102 each, raising $ 3.4 billion with its offering. Like DoorDash, Airbnb has never posted an annual profit.


Patrick Corrigan, a law professor at the University of Notre Dame who specialises in IPOs, said the investor reaction to DoorDash bodes well for Airbnb.

The company, which has 7.4 million listings, wants to add more hosts and properties and expand in markets like India, China, and Latin America.
Image Source: Shutterstock

Airbnb initially planned its IPO for the spring but shelved it when the pandemic ground global travel to a halt.


The company's revenue fell 32 percent to $2.5 billion in the first nine months of this year as the coronavirus forced travelers to cancel their plans.


But in the months since, Airbnb's business has rebounded faster than hotels, with many people feeling safer booking private homes outside of crowded downtowns.


Airbnb said the number of nights and experiences booked, which plummeted 72 percent in April compared to year-ago levels, were down 20 percent in September.

Edited by Megha Reddy

