Amazon Pay India's loss widens to Rs 1,868.5 Cr in FY20

By Press Trust of India|14th Dec 2020
Amazon Pay, which competes with players like Paytm, Flipkart's PhonePe, and Google Pay, saw its parent pumping in over Rs 2,700 crore investment in FY20.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Amazon Pay (India), the ecommerce giant's payments unit in India, saw its losses widen to Rs 1,868.5 crore in FY20 from Rs 1,160.8 crore in the fiscal ended March 2019, as per regulatory documents.


The company, which competes with players like Paytm, Flipkart's PhonePe, and Google Pay, saw its parent pumping in over Rs 2,700 crore investment in the financial year 2020.


Amazon Pay's total revenue for fiscal 2020 grew over 64 per cent to Rs 1,370 crore over Rs 834.5 crore in fiscal 2019, according to a Registrar of Companies filing shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

"Amazon Pay continues to invest in driving adoption of digital payments through UPI, wallet, Pay Later, and credit and debit cards. We are encouraged by the rapid growth in customer adoption," an Amazon India spokesperson said.

The filing pointed out that Amazon Pay India had received Rs 2,705 crore in FY20 from Amazon Corporate Holdings Private Limited and Amazon.com.incs Limited.


Amazon Pay India allotted shares to these entities worth Rs 450 crore in June, Rs 900 crore in October, and Rs 1,355 crore in December 2019, the document said.


It added that shares worth over Rs 700 crore were allotted to these firms in September this year.


The filing said millions of customers use Amazon Pay for a wide variety of payments, including shopping on Amazon.in, recharges and bill payments, money transfers, and paying offline and online merchants.


Amazon Pay said it had partnered with various banking, NBFCs (Non-Banking Financial Companies), fintech, and merchant partners to deliver these services.

"This year, your company launched UPI for iOS users, launched the minimum KYC pre-paid instrument (PPI) wallet, scaled adoption of Amazon Pay ICICI credit card, operationalised the insurance corporate agency licence, and launched new ticketing use cases including flights, buses, and movies," the filing said.
Amazon Pay

ALSO READ

Amazon Web Services witnessing strong uptake of services from startups in India

The filing added that Amazon Pay continued to focus on "security and reliability" to ensure customers experience the ease and convenience of transacting digitally.


"COVID-19 lockdown and social distancing norms impacted our ability to onboard new offline merchants as well as perform in-person KYC for our wallet customers; albeit this situation has accelerated development of new remote technology-driven alternatives for these processes which we believe would both improve customer experience and reduce costs for the business," it said.

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How AMD’s full-stack, multi-layered features ensure security in a changing world

Akash Malhotra, Director Security Product Management, AMD

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

How fish and poultry startup FreshToHome reached EBITDA profitability in Bengaluru and Delhi

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Year in review: How was 2020 for edtech, ecommerce, online gaming, and more?
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

Flipkart launches Nokia laptops in India

Press Trust of India

Spice Money ropes in Sonu Sood as brand ambassador in return for minority equity stake

Press Trust of India

Data sciences, tech needs to be given due importance in every industry: OYO's Ritesh Agarwal

Press Trust of India

Dunzo launches ‘Food Court’, where you can order from multiple restaurants in one order

Sindhu Kashyaap

Close to 10 crore people will have access to investment products in the next 5 years, says Fisdom’s Subramanya SV

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter