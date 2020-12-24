Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows encouraging results in clinical trials

By Press Trust of India|24th Dec 2020
Covaxin, being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, is now undergoing Phase 3 trials.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine being developed by Bharat Biotech, showed long-term antibody and T- cell (immune) memory responses three months after the shot in Phase 1 volunteers and tolerable safety outcomes in Phase 2 study, the company has said, suggesting the antibodies may persist for six to 12 months.

In Phase 2, it also showed enhanced humoral and cell-mediated immune responses. The results were found in the safety and immunogenicity clinical trial of the vaccine candidate.

Memory T cells are antigen-specific T cells that remain over a long term after an infection has been eliminated.


Covaxin, being developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology, is now undergoing Phase 3 trials.


The Hyderabad-based vaccine-maker had, on October 2, sought the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI) permission to conduct Phase 3 randomised double-blind placebo-controlled multi-centre trial of its COVID-19 vaccine, sources said.


In the double-blind, randomised, multi-centre Phase 2 clinical trials, a total of 380 healthy children and adults were randomised and administered two vaccine formulations in as many doses (four weeks apart).

In a follow-up of the Phase 1 trial, Covaxin (BBV152) produced high levels of neutralising antibodies that remained elevated in all participants three months (at day 104) after the second vaccination.
covid-19 vaccine

ALSO READ

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' into phase-3 trials

Based on these results, we hypothesise that BBV152 can generate antibodies that may persist for 6-12 months, according to a Bharat Biotech research paper on Covaxin.


The results from the phase 2 study show that both humoral and cell-mediated responses were observed. No neutralising antibody differences were observed between sexes and across age groups.

Covaxin was well tolerated in both dose groups with no serious adverse events, according to the research paper.

Bharat Biotech in September said it had entered into a licensing agreement with Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis for a novel 'chimp-adenovirus' (chimpanzee adenovirus), a single-dose intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Edited by Teja Lele Desai

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Glance becomes India's newest unicorn; raises $145M from Google and Mithril Capital

Vishal Krishna

How this Doctor-turned-entrepreneur is empowering women to be financially independent with GlowRoad

Apoorva Puranik

[Year in Review 2020] From Zerodha and Razorpay to Rapido and Dunzo, here are the top 10 Product Roadmaps

Sindhu Kashyaap

Apple CEO Tim Cook refused a meeting on acquiring Tesla, says Elon Musk

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
Inside Reliance Industries' journey to success in 2020; How Bharat shopped amidst the pandemic
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Airtel pips Jio in mobile customer addition in October; India's telecom base rises to 1.17B

Press Trust of India

Paytm's FY20 loss narrows to Rs 2,942.3 Cr; revenue rises 1.3 pc

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Healthcare startup Medfin raises Series A round led by HealthXCapital, Blume Ventures

Aparajita Saxena

[Year in Review 2020] Nine months since national lockdown - 70 quotes from India’s COVID-19 struggle

Madanmohan Rao

[YS Learn] Here are the top advice by investors to startup founders in 2020

Sindhu Kashyaap

Inside Reliance Industries' journey to success in 2020; How Bharat shopped amidst the pandemic

Team YS