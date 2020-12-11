For entrepreneurs and investors, Invest in Bavaria is the gateway to the European market

As the largest state in the Federal Republic of Germany and the seventh-largest economy in the European Union, Bavaria acts as a gateway to the European market with 500+ million consumers. Bavaria’s booming technology economy, robust infrastructure and stable policy environment makes it an attractive business ecosystem for investors, who can be certain of leading a high-quality life in the region. The ecosystem is also conducive for all businesses – from startups and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to large corporations, with 40 percent of the state’s annual economic output coming from SMEs.





When it comes to the synergy between Bavaria and India, both have a lot to exchange in terms of ideas, talent, and tie-ups in the startup ecosystem. The emerging sectors of both countries are AI, IoT and other software solutions, sectors which the startup industry thrives on.

Creating India-Bavaria synergy

The State of Bavaria India Office – Invest in Bavaria is the business promotion agency within the department of the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy. This is the central, one-stop point of contact for all Indian technology companies interested in setting up and expanding their business in Bavaria, Germany.

“As one of the main startup hubs of Germany, Bavaria has a lot to offer Indian companies as well as international students and young talents,” says John Kottayil, Executive Director, State of Bavaria India Office.

Invest in Bavaria has a network of 27 representative offices across the globe and the Bavaria India office, established in 2001, has been instrumental in helping more than 100 Indian companies to set up their offices in Bavaria.

A plethora of free services

Invest in Bavaria caters to companies in a range of sectors including automotive, biotechnology, energy technology, financial services, logistics, media, nanotechnology, tourism, environmental technology, among others. They offer free services to help you on your journey to success, from the moment you settle in Germany. The services include: help with fundamental legal and taxation issues, financing instruments, presentation of ideal locations in Bavaria, organisation of site visits, assistance with human resource, information about databases, invitations to partner events, and so on.

The ‘Ois Easy’ startup package

If you have an innovative startup package and you're planning to settle in Germany or Europe, Invest in Bavaria offers the ‘Ois Easy’ startup package, together with their partner BayStartUP. The objective is to make market entry as easy as possible, and for free. The package offers services including pitch coaching, free co-working spaces, financing networks, visa support, community support, among others.





If you think Germany is very bureaucratic, with lengthy applications being the norm, Invest in Bavaria will prove otherwise. With their startup package, your application is done in just two steps.





First, email your pitch deck to startup@invest-in-bavaria.com, which should include information about your startup’s financial situation in India. And second, fill in this questionnaire.