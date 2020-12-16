Photo-sharing platform Instagram starts testing 'Instagram Lite' in India

By Press Trust of India|16th Dec 2020
Over the past many months, the Facebook-owned company has tested and rolled out a number of features in India first, including its short video offering - Reels.
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Photo-sharing platform Instagram on Wednesday said it is testing 'Instagram Lite' app in India that occupies less space on Android phones and consumes lesser data, before it rolls out the offering globally.

Over the past months, the Facebook-owned company has tested and rolled out a number of features in India first, including its short video offering - Reels.

"India is an important market for us and has been a testing ground for innovation... India was one of the first few countries where we tested Reels, and the first country where we launched the Reels tab...In order to expand the appeal of Instagram to users across the country, today we're announcing the test of Instagram Lite in India," Vishal Shah, VP of Product, Instagram at Facebook, said at the Facebook Fuel for India 2020 event.


He added that 'Instagram Lite' is less than two megabytes in size, and has been built to provide access and high quality experience to users in India, irrespective of the device, platform and network that they are on.

The experience on the new app is similar to the core Instagram app experience, though there are some features that are not currently supported such as Reels, Shopping, and IGTV.

The app will be available in Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.


Facebook and other social media giants like LinkedIn and Twitter offer similar lighter apps to help users access key features of the platform with lower data usage and quicker loading time.


Shah noted that India is setting global trends as well with two out of the five songs shared most globally on Reels coming from Indian artists.

"We also see a lot of trends emerging in India. For example, we saw a huge increase in people going Live together on Instagram, especially during the pandemic. That is why India is one of the first countries where we launched Live rooms where now up to four people can go live together on Instagram," he added.
Instagram Reels

Photo: Instagram

ALSO READ

Instagram adds India-first 'Live Rooms' feature to let users go live with up to 3 guests

Shah said its 'Born on Instagram' programme was created because of the creativity the company is seeing across India.


Instagram has now announced the second version of 'Born on Instagram' to equip the next generation of content creators with best practices to use the platform, and enable them with collaboration and mentorship opportunities.


In the new edition, the programme has been attuned to incorporate the new features on Instagram, especially Reels. It will go on for a period of six months and will continue to offer masterclasses from internal and external experts.


"With the test of Instagram Lite, and the next edition of Born on Instagram, we're aiming to democratise expression and creativity for a greater number of people in India. We're also hoping to gain valuable insights before a global rollout of Instagram Lite," he said.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

[Funding alert] SaaS startup LeadSquared raises Rs 240Cr in Series B round led by Gaja Capital

Press Trust of India

A 24-year-old Hiren Lathiya believed the future was e-commerce. Six years later, on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day Sale 2020, his brand earned Rs 1 cr in just 7 days

Team YS

This woman went from being a Reliance employee to an entrepreneur funded by it

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
Department of Posts' new offering - DakPay; Meet the techie who built Dozee
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] SaaS startup LeadSquared raises Rs 240Cr in Series B round led by Gaja Capital

Press Trust of India

CoinDCX to launch Liquid ETH-backed token for users

Rashi Varshney

Myntra expects 65pc rise in traffic during its End of Reason Sale event in December

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Alternative credit platform BlackSoil invests Rs 10 Cr in Sreyas Holistic Remedies

Trisha Medhi

Govt invites proposals for setting up electronic chip plants in India, acquisition abroad

Press Trust of India

Reliance's JioMart is averaging half a million orders per day; WhatsApp driving growth

Sohini Mitter

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter