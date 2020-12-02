Flipkart India narrows loss to Rs 3,150.6 Cr for FY20

By Press Trust of India|2nd Dec 2020
Flipkart India, the wholesale arm of the Flipkart Group registered a revenue of Rs 34,610.1 crore for FY20
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 claps
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Flipkart India, the B2B arm of Walmart-owned Flipkart, has narrowed its losses to Rs 3,150.6 crore during 2019-20 as compared to the previous financial year, according to regulatory documents.

The unit had posted a loss of Rs 3,836.8 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, documents filed with the Corporate Affairs Ministry showed.

"During the financial year ended on March 31, 2020, the net total income of company was Rs 34,610.1 crore as against the net total income of Rs 30,934.9 crore in the previous financial year, witnessing an increase of 11.88 percent in the net total income," documents sourced by business intelligence platform, Tofler, revealed.
Flipkart

ALSO READ

Flipkart Group acquires 2018 Tech30 AR startup Scapic

There has been a decrease in the net loss by 17.88 percent, the document said.


Flipkart India is engaged in business of wholesale distribution of mobile, television, laptop, tablet, mobile accessory, footwear, clothing, etc, on B2B (business-to-business) basis.

Emails sent to Flipkart seeking comments did not elicit a response.


Flipkart, which is locked in a battle against rival Amazon, has its holding company registered in Singapore.

Both the major ecommerce players have just come off the recent festive sale season which started from mid-October and continued till November. A report from consulting firm RedSeer said that the festive season sale registered 65 percent growth in 2020 as compared to the last year, adds YourStory.


The report stated that the total ecommerce sales during this period with overwhelming share of Flipkart and Amazon touched $8.3 billion as compared to $5 billion in 2019. RedSeer had earlier projected that the festive season would bring in $7 billion in gross sales for the ecommerce segment despite the COVID-19 pandemic.


The report added that this year's festive season saw 88 percent customer growth from last year, which was driven by about 40 million shoppers from Tier II cities and beyond. Further, mobiles continued to dominate across all the products, and with further increasing share of users from Tier II cities and beyond, the gross merchandise value (GMV) per customer dropped to Rs 6,600 from Rs 7,450 from the last festive season.

Edited by Kanishk Singh

Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Clap Icon0 Shares
  • +0
    Clap Icon
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Startup Bharat] How these entrepreneurs left their cushiony lives in the US to craft a successful Indian beer brand

Debolina Biswas

With clients like Uber and Swiggy, this remote hiring startup is making the top 1 pc of global tech talent available

Debolina Biswas

OYO has close to $1B to fund operations, says Ritesh Agarwal

Press Trust of India

Only 4 percent of companies are on the cloud, says AWS CEO Andy Jassy

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Journey of D2C lifestyle brand DailyObjects; Meet the startup building aatmanirbhar ecommerce networks
Read the full story

Latest

Updates from around the world

Rhizen Pharma gets USFDA approval for phase one clinical trials of COVID-19 drug

Press Trust of India

Supreme Court stays NCLAT order for CCI probe against Flipkart

Press Trust of India

Hollywood OTT service Lionsgate Play launches in India; to partner with actors Kriti Sanon, Tiger Shroff

Sohini Mitter

GAME to host MSME Finance Week to discuss the growth of India’s MSME financing ecosystem

Team YS

[Funding alert] Cloud-based browser testing platform LambdaTest raises $6M led by Sequoia’s Surge

Sujata Sangwan

UK becomes first country to approve Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine

Press Trust of India