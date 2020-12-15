What the future looks like for digital payments; Charting the journey of Edelweiss Group Chairman Rashesh Shah

Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Chief of Innovation at NPCI, talks about what fintech players can do to deepen digital payment penetration.





Rasheh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group, quit his job in the mid-90s to start the home-grown professional financial services group.





Healthtech startup AltLife connects lifestyle disease patients with dieticians and doctors to maintain a healthy lifestyle.





Delhi-based startup Rabitat offers safe and organic products for babies and young children up to the age of six across the globe.





Ashok George, cofounder of AnkaSumMor

Founded by Ashok George and Rajiv Joshi, AnKa SumMor enables challenger brands to go from ecommerce to physical distribution.





YourStory brings to you six companies that came up with the first round of innovations to empower the country to beat the pandemic.





Phase 1 of beta testing

Ashva Weartech has developed Fitknees Assess, an intelligent diagnostic wearable device that provides end-to-end physiotherapy.





Alpana Bhartia, Founder Trustee, People for Animals

Alpana Bhartia, Founder Trustee, People for Animals has been working for animal welfare and wildlife conservation for 25 years.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!