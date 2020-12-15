What the future looks like for digital payments; Charting the journey of Edelweiss Group Chairman Rashesh Shah

By Team YS|15th Dec 2020
Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Chief of Innovation at NPCI, talks about what fintech players can do to deepen digital payment penetration.
How fintech players can increase digital payments

Digital payments

Vishal Anand Kanvaty, Chief of Innovation at NPCI, talks about what fintech players can do to deepen digital payment penetration.


The entrepreneurial journey of Rashesh Shah

Leadership Talk | Edelweiss Group Chairman Rashesh Shah

Rasheh Shah, Chairman, Edelweiss Group, quit his job in the mid-90s to start the home-grown professional financial services group.


Connecting patients with doctors

Altlife

Healthtech startup AltLife connects lifestyle disease patients with dieticians and doctors to maintain a healthy lifestyle.


Spreading smiles with kids products

rabitat

Delhi-based startup Rabitat offers safe and organic products for babies and young children up to the age of six across the globe.


From ecommerce to physical retail

Ashok George, Anka SumMor

Ashok George, cofounder of AnkaSumMor

Founded by Ashok George and Rajiv Joshi, AnKa SumMor enables challenger brands to go from ecommerce to physical distribution.


6 Indian companies that are fighting COVID-19

coronavirus

YourStory brings to you six companies that came up with the first round of innovations to empower the country to beat the pandemic.


Providing end-to-end physiotherapy

Fitknees Assess

Phase 1 of beta testing

Ashva Weartech has developed Fitknees Assess, an intelligent diagnostic wearable device that provides end-to-end physiotherapy.


Caring for the wildlife with empathy

Alpana Bhartia

Alpana Bhartia, Founder Trustee, People for Animals

Alpana Bhartia, Founder Trustee, People for Animals has been working for animal welfare and wildlife conservation for 25 years.


What the future looks like for digital payments; Charting the journey of Edelweiss Group Chairman Rashesh Shah
