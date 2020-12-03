[Jobs Roundup] Work at Bengaluru-based edtech startup Kyt with these openings

The Indian edtech sector has undergone rapid development over the last few months. It was India’s second-most funded sector after fintech and financial services in H1 2020, according to YourStory Research.





Over $714 million in funding was raised by edtech startups across 46 deals, compared to $158 million across 20 deals in H1 2019.





India and Singapore headquartered edtech platform Kyt is one such startup that recently raised funding. In late November 2020, Kyt raised $2.5 million led by Sequoia Capital India’s Surge to expand its online-first, global academy for extracurricular learning.





Founded by husband-wife duo Bhavik Rathod and Tripti Ahuja in June 2020, Kyt leverages technology to provide online-only, live lessons to children aged between five and 15 years old. To date, more than a thousand students have taken courses or attended workshops with Kyt, and the platform has onboarded more than 20 teachers.





Kyt plans to increase this number to 500 over the next 12 months and wants to add more courses, including those on chess, various musical instruments, public speaking, creative writing, etc.





If you are someone interested in joining the booming edtech sector and working with Kyt as it scales up, these job openings may be for you.

Senior Backend Engineer

Experience required: N/A

Kyt is looking for a Product Engineer/Senior Backend Engineer with experience in building B2C products. The role is recommended for those who have experience working in product-based companies (preferably startups).





The candidate should also have good-to-excellent coding skills in Node.js and typescript, experience in building microservices and should be looking to build exciting things that children across the world will use. The role requires being hands on with backend architecture in Node.js.





For more information, click here

Senior Frontend Developer

Experience required: N/A

Kyt is looking for a Product Engineer/Senior Frontend Engineer with experience in building B2C products. This position is recommended for candidates who have experience in product-based companies (preferably startups), and should have good-to-excellent coding skills in react.js and typescript.





The candidate also needs to have a keen eye for details in the UI, and should be looking to build exciting products for children in the edtech space.





For more information, click here

Senior Quality Assurance Automation Engineer

Experience required: N/A

The startup is looking for a Senior QA Automation Engineer with experience of working in product-based companies and building/managing products that require scale and globalisation. Problem solving, data structures, and system design experience is a must for this role.





The person's responsibilities would include ensuring quality of software products built by Kyt, authoring test documentation including test plans, test cases and scenarios, developing automated test suites, developing test strategies, plans, and test cases, and setting up E2E test infrastructure, and more.





For more information, click here

Graphic Designer

Experience needed: 2-4 years

Kyt is hiring a Graphic Designer with a design thinking approach to build greater inclusiveness, better team cohesion, and increased creative confidence.





The graphic designer has to work on a distinct form of storytelling of Kyt's mission by building relevant creative content and brand narratives, giving relevant insights and feedback on projects in all stages of the design lifecycle, initiating ideation and creative application that would help clearly communicate Kyt’s mission, and more.





For more information, click here

Senior Product Designer

Experience needed: 8+ years

Kyt is looking for a Senior Product Designer who will be be involved in every step of the design thought process, including research, ideation, mapping user flows, and creating mockups. The person has to lead design initiatives end-to-end, from initial concept and beyond, and partner with product managers, user researchers, marketers, and engineers to deliver user impact and business results.





The role also involves creating a joyful and inspiring user experience through long-term vision projects and short-term tactical projects.





For more information, click here